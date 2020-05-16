Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) .- If the coronavirus and the cu *** picos allow it, this column will be 60 years in October serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

I have spent this long life trying to get to know baseball, among thousands of books and covering more than 5,500 major league games, in addition to visiting clubhouses daily to meet the professional intimacy of baseball players, managers and coaches, whom I have interviewed. by hundreds of thousands … and it turns out that now I must write about doctors, nurses, hospitals, pandemics, coronaviruses and confinements.

Like everything in this world, baseball depends on the little crown that on its terranquean tour.

I would have liked to write today about the Mets’ stellar third baseman, retired after appearing in just two games of the 2018 season due to neck and right shoulder injuries. But he charged the full $ 15 million from his 2018 and $ 12 million in 2019. All without the Mets paying a single penny. Thanks to insurance.

And when I am investigating that case and others like it, a friendly doctor calls me to inform me of a heated debate, yesterday Friday morning, between those who want the big leagues now and those who consider health above all else.

Commissioner Rob Manfred, pressured by team owners, announced July 4, United States Independence Day, as the opening date, with no audience and shame, of 82, instead of 162 games. Epidemiologists believe that, even without fans in the stands, each game would bring together about 500 people, including uniforms, security, cleaning and other details.

And they wonder …: How will the runner slide on home plate to stay two meters from the catcher and the umpire?

And in the dugout, will players, managers, coaches and masseurs sit down, leaving that long space between them?

He would write of the Yankees’ left-handed pitcher, Jordan Montgomery, 27, from Operation Tommy John and who he believes manager Aaron Boone has recovered so well that he could be a substitute for CC Sabathia.

And if he were not besieged by the coronavirus, he would analyze the Yankees’ tremendous starting pitching. They suffer only two problems, Luis Severino, who will not be able to return from his Tommy John, but in 2021; and Domingo Herman, suspended for domestic violence.

Gerrit “Nat King” Cole will be the ace of the group, with Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton Montgomery and J. A. Happ. This rotation and a bullpen with Aroldis Chapman allow us to dream of the postseason.

If the pandemic allows it. Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.