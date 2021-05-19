I want to win the Champions League with Inter “

05/19/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Arturo Vidal has no plans to move from Milan. Despite the multiple rumors that link the Chilean midfielder outside of Inter, either in Marseille in Sampaoli or in South American football, the intention of the footballer is to end his contract. In an interview for TNT Sports Chile, the former Barça player spoke about his near future.

Inter, current Serie A champions, had ten seasons without raising the Scudetto. The dissolution of the treble champion squad and the iron dominance of Juventus prevented the Nerazzurri team from being eligible for the league title. This year, with a very solid squad, the story has changed.

Although it is true that Arturo Vidal had some importance in Conte’s schemes during the first part of the season, he has hardly had a leading role since he suffered a knee injury. However, the goal of the midfielder is to raise more trophies with Inter. “I want to stay in Milan and win the Champions League“.

Throughout the interview, Vidal has not only revealed his short-term plans, but has also revealed where he wants to end his career. “My dream is to play in Flamengo or Colo Colo, although I also follow Boca. I like how he plays and the fans are very hot, Medel told me “.

These statements make it clear that the intention of the former Barça player is squeeze your last soccer moments in South America. At the moment, he has a contract with Inter until 2022.