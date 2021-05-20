“I want to try to reach the level that Ronaldo and Messi reached”

05/20/2021

On at 18:21 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Tottenham attacker, Harry kane, has recognized that his main objective is to improve his scoring records and fight for titles, as he has explained in the program The Overlap: “I want to try to get to the level that Ronaldo and Messi reached. That is my ultimate goal: to win trophies season after season, scoring 50, 60 or 70 goals season after season.”.

The Briton, to whom He still has three years left on his contract with Spurs, look for a new adventure in your career and climb a step in the professional: “I still have a lot more to give. I can produce better numbers than I am producing right now. The pressure from myself is always greater than anything else I can put on myself.”.

The player trained in the lower ranks of the London club hopes to talk with the club and find a solution: “It is a moment in my career in which I have to reflect and see where I am. Ultimately it will depend on me, how I feel and what will be best for me and my career. ” “I have given the club 16 years of my life so I hope we can have a good and honest conversation and see where we are at.”, he sentenced.

Open a new stage

Harry Kane is one of Tottenham’s flagship players. At 27, the forward needs something more: “I want to play in the most important games. They are the games I want to be involved in. I am seven or eight years old, something like what I already had in the Premier League. So I am not rushing anything, I am not desperate to do anything “.

English, who This season he has scored 32 goals and has distributed 16 assists, wanted to defend his position in front of the club: “I never said that I would stay with the Spurs for the rest of my career and I never said that I would leave the Spurs. People might say that I’m desperate to win trophies, but I feel like I still have almost another career to play.“.