BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday, 28, that he wants to defend in court the right not to show the results of the covid-19 exams he conducted. Last Monday, The State of S. Paulo guaranteed in Federal Justice the right to obtain within 48 hours “reports of all exams” of new coronavirus made by the President of the Republic. To this day, Bolsonaro refuses to disclose the papers.

“For my part, it is okay to show (the result), but I want to show that I have the right not to show it. Why do you want to know soon if I am a virgin or not, I will have to submit a virginity test for you. Is it positive or negative, what do you think there? “, said the president at the door of the Palácio da Alvorada when speaking to the press.

“You guys never saw me here crawling, with a runny nose … I didn’t have, put (new coronavirus). And I don’t lie. And I don’t lie. Unfortunately, I don’t have the law number or the article here. Sorry here, but if we if we have AIDS, for example, the law guarantees us anonymity. Okay? Why does it have to be different for me? “, asked the president.

When asked about the use of a code name to take the exams, Bolsonaro said that it is a common practice adopted in the last decade. “What do I do in the last 10 years, to be sure? I already had a prescription for a manipulation pharmacy. I always spoke to the doctor, ‘put on the fancy name because you can go there,’ Jair Bolsonaro ‘, it was over manmade, especially in 2010, when I started to appear a lot, right; someone can do something weird.

By decision of the judge Ana Lucia Petri Betto, the Union will have a period of 48 hours to provide “the reports of all exams” made by the President of the Republic to identify the infection or not by the new coronavirus. The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) informed that it will appeal.

“It is repeated that ‘all power emanates from the people’ (art. 1, sole paragraph, of the Constitution), so that those in power have the right to be informed about the real state of health of the elected representative. (.. .) Therefore, from any angle that the issue is analyzed, the refusal to provide the examination reports is illegitimate, and transparency and the right of access to public information should prevail “, concluded the judge.

After repeatedly questioning the Planalto Palace and the President himself about the disclosure of the exam results, O Estado de S. Paulo filed a lawsuit in which it points out “restricting the population from accessing information of public interest”, which culminates in “censorship of full freedom of journalistic information”.

For the lawyer of the state Afranio Affonso Ferreira Neto, “more than freedom of expression and the right to inform, this decision guarantees the right to receive information”.

“A right that is not titled by the press, but by the community. As much as it is claimed the right to privacy, or some other defenses that the Union has argued, the principal, the people, cannot deny the right of access to the certificate. the president’s health status. The president already said that he tested negative. So why the refusal? Why the defense of the refusal to not show the proof of it? “

