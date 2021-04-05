“I want to return the words to space”

MADRID, 23 Mar. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The musician and artist Antonio Arias, founder and leader of the group Lagartija Nick, has presented the album ‘Hola Tierra’, in which he puts music to the poems of NASA astronaut and American engineer Al Worden compiled in ‘Hello Earth. Greetings from Endeavor ‘.

“In my mind was to return the words to where they were created: to space“, said the musician in the presentation of the project, which in addition to the album (on sale on April 23) includes the making of a documentary and also the publication of a book-album on June 4 with extra songs, translations of the poems and a foreword by the Minister of Science, Pedro Duque.

Arias explained the genesis of the project and his interest in Worden’s poems. “It was a very difficult book to come by and having Annie B Sweet’s voice and perfect diction in English on one of the songs helped convince the astronaut’s family“, said the Granada musician.

“There have been many astronauts who have tried to explain their experience, but none synthesize so well that moment of epiphany and the amazement that he perceives: there are no words that can express it through an artistic manifestation. In addition, his poems speak of his time as well, such as the Vietnam War, “he highlighted.

Arias, who has already crossed the border of combining music and science through his previous works under the label of ‘Multiverso’, considers that in ‘Hola Tierra’ the music will serve to “bring a feeling to the language“In addition, this mix is ​​a further step in answering questions about human origin.

“Where we come from? What are we doing here? What can we aspire to? The persecution to answer this will kill us with curiosity. But if science answers them, man will never agree that everything reaches a single point, “he warned.

NEITHER GÓNGORA NOR LORCA

For Arias, Worden’s poetry is not “erudite” – “we are not talking about Góngora or Lorca”, he acknowledged – but it has that “epiphany” factor that makes it more attractive. “From the expeditions that reached the Moon, many astronauts came back turned into something else: painter, founder of a new religion … these soldiers of very strict training live moments of epiphanies that need to develop them with art“, has defended.

Perhaps one of the most emotional moments of this collection of poems is when they talk about the hidden side of the Moon. “It was the moment when they were more worried than anything else, but also with a loneliness that made them reflect. Armstrong said he saw no stars and Worden said he only saw stars. As soon as he leaves the Earth, man sees the universe differently“, has affirmed.

Arias has also told about his working relationship with the Minister of Science, Pedro Duque – who participates, in addition to the prologue, in the documentary. “When he returned from his trip to space in 98, a flamenco tablao was opened in Granada and he went there. A friend of mine, who was a dancer, gave him one of my models while dancing, because I wanted to collaborate with him, and he ended up giving me his NASA email, “he commented with humor.

THE BEAUTY OF ASTROPHYSICS

Isabel Marquez, vice director of science and scientific director of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), who participates in the documentary, has defended this multidisciplinary work. “It is the perfect conjunction of something that reaches emotion and is the best way to reach people. Astrophysical images are very beautiful, but emotion is also reached from the word “, he explained.

For his part, the director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis García Montero, has asked for more multidisciplinary projects. “If science loses its roots and is not in dialogue with human consciousness, what gets hurt is the human being.”What a cretin is he who messes with the humanities or science, because everything produces a brotherhood for a freer society“, it is finished.