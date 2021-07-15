“I want to grow at Villarreal and get more and more titles”

07/15/2021 at 3:51 PM CEST

.

The new Villarreal striker, Boulaye Day, He expressed in his presentation that what he is looking for in the club is “to have continuity, to be able to maintain and improve my level of play season after season and to grow, get more and more titles and develop my career together with the triumphs of Villarreal& rdquor ;.

The Franco-Senegalese player, who arrives from Stade Reims and has signed for five seasons, was officially presented this Thursday at a ceremony attended by the CEO of Villarreal, Fernando Roig Nogueroles, who pointed out that he is a different player who can contribute a lot to the offensive zone and the one they have followed all these years.

“I am very happy to be here, I am sure that I will progress in my sports career. The first feelings are very good, the group has welcomed me very well, both the technical team and the players. There are several who speak French and this makes you feel better welcomed, I have been able to speak with Unai Emery and the feelings are very good& rdquor ;, expressed the footballer.

Dia added that he has known the group these days and during the preseason he will try to learn the automatisms to understand himself as best as possible with his teammates and get the best performance at the service of the club. “I hope it is the beginning of a beautiful relationship, the first game I’m going to play is to win a title and it’s important& rdquor ;, indicated the forward, who, asked about his abilities, commented that he has different qualities from the rest of his teammates and that he can give the team more depth and open the field in the race.

“I consider myself a pure nine, but I’ve already played more towards the band, also as an interior in 4-4-2 schemes with two attackers and support from the wingers & rdquor ;, added the striker. Dia comes from scoring 14 league goals, but the Franco-Senegalese attacker expressed that you don’t want to be obsessed with numbers and that your main goal is to help the team, so he does not set limits and will try to score as many goals as possible

“My personal goals go through the collective, to win games, to score points and score all possible goals, I am at the service of the team and I will play for the team& rdquor; added Dia.

On playing in the Champions League, the new Villarreal signing said he will prepare hard to be ready. “The fact that Villarreal played the Champions League made it help me to decide, I hope to be ready. Villarreal is not a team to be one more, we are going to fight like the one that most & rdquor;, he said.

Finally, Dia said that this pandemic year has been a long one without an audience for both players and fans, so “we will work to win and people will like us. For us it is very important to feel the fans, which transmit us strength and when we play at home we like to have a full field & rdquor ;, he concluded.