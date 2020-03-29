Xavi Hernandez He knows that sooner rather than later, he will train Barcelona. He did not want to be the replacement for Ernesto Valverde a few months ago because he is very clear that he wants to start a project from scratch. In an interview in La Vanguardia, he warned the Barcelona leaders: «I want to return, but with a project that starts from scratch and without anyone toxic near the dressing room«.

“I am clear that I want to return to Barça, I am very excited,” says Xavi Hernández. “The same years ago he could give me some respect, but now that I’ve seen myself training I think I can contribute things to the players. But I made it clear that I was in a project that started from scratch, and in which the decision-making was mine », explains the former Barcelona player.

Despite the fact that the negotiations to become Valverde’s substitute after the Super Cup crisis were leaked by the Barcelona management from minute one, Xavi Hernández assures him that it did not bother him. «I have no problem: I do not hide, nor do I withdraw. I would like to work together with people in whom I have confidence, with whom there is loyalty, and who are very valid people. There can’t be anyone toxic near the locker room ».

A Barça to suit you

Furthermore, Xavi Hernández had no problem pointing out the names and names of the people he would like to have by his side in his Barcelona project such as Carles Puyol and Jordi Cruyff. «I am very team; I don’t want to decide alone. Here, we make the decisions with the staff … it is a horizontal, consensus structure. Although then the last word corresponds to me«.

Xavi Hernández also claims to be very clear that he wants to work comfortably when he takes the reins of the team. “I would like to be very in tune with everyone. In the locker room there can be no negative, toxic, and the medical issue is important… Everything has to fit. I would like to enter with people from my surroundings to form a good team ».

He has thought about how his Barcelona would be so much that Xavi Hernández even has it drawn on his head. Knowing that his opportunity will come soon, he praises many of the players in the current squad and remembers Neymar. “A large part of the staff seems extraordinary to me. Starting with the doorman, which seems to me the best in the world; Jordi Alba, for me, is the best left back in the world; Piqué, the best central defender in the world; Busquets, the best defensive midfielder in the world; and Messi, the best player in the world. And, if you add Luis Suárez, De Jong and Arthur, they seem to me footballers to win ten more years at Barça. The base is very good. I would sign extremes, Neymar type. I do not know if he would fit for the social issue, but footballically I have no doubts that it would be a spectacular signing-; Barça already has a game inside … but they lack extremes like Bayern does. He doesn’t need many new ones: Jadon Sancho, Serge Gnabry… ».