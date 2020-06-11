I want to give my new album to Cubans, have it, copy it, record it

▲ The singer-songwriter, in the image shown on the cover of his recent album.

Silvio Rodríguez also uses mask covers these days. It is the only thing different that stands out in him when he arrives at the Ojalá studios in Havana. Her hair is as short as ever, now that the pandemic is keeping so many away from barber shears. His habit of cutting himself with a machine has freed him from a possible involuntary mane while.

Enter the study. Say hello by hitting knuckles. The skull and flower tattooed on his right hand are seen up close. As they say, with a closed fist, you cannot shake hands, but the greeting has something fraternal.

As sanitary protocol mandates, two meters separate the journalist from the creator during a talk to discuss his recent album, which will be available tomorrow.

It is the first time that he will release an album only on digital platforms, although he wants people here in Cuba to have it, to copy it, to record it. I want to give it to Cubans.

Simple and deep

It contains 12 songs and an instrumental piece by a simple and profound author, whose music and ideas are part of the soundtrack of music lovers from different generations and latitudes.

Silvio Rodríguez talks comfortably. He takes off his shoes and reveals his red striped socks.

After Amoríos (2015), which he offered in jazz band style, the singer-songwriter has once again become a troubadour with a guitar. He wrote and composed the themes; only he plays and sings them.

Sometimes you don’t really know where the songs come from. I think this is from a photo. Whenever I sing it, that photograph is what I see, it tells about The Riddle, the first single out of four to see the light, which will be presented in advance of their new album, Para la espera.

Silvio Rodríguez went to a mountain to shoot a video (directed by Eduardo Tito Delgado) with a group of children. “That image remained where Tito, a wonderful person, has his hands set like this,” he says, crossing his. That face of the children remained … ”.

At work he also plays bass, percussion and makes second voices; He even makes a whistle that sounds in Although I don’t want to, I see him walking away, a half-esoteric song: he’s a guy who dies and leaves a message for his beloved in the mirror, he says.

I count back is the story of someone who had to catch a train and left. He was late, but he doesn’t want to excuse himself, he explains. “He says ‘I already learned, it doesn’t happen to me anymore.’ It pretends to be a kind of ‘I don’t justify myself’. ‘I don’t want excess kindness.’ ”

Twenty-eight years after I die as I lived, the fool seems to insist, as if remembering that he assumes himself, does not ask to be given a place or forgive anything. Especially now that “the thing surrounds us”, which is addressed in another song.

– What is the thing?

– It is something that is there, that I do not want to come. Hopefully it never comes, but at times it seems like it will. The thing that rewrites the past.

Only three songs are unreleased. The thing is coming is one of them, sung several times in the concerts in the neighborhoods, which have numbered 109 over more than 10 years.

We played God is another. “I did it for Afinidades –he highlights–, a film by Jorge Perugorría and Vladimir Cruz on corruption (the same actors in Strawberry and Chocolate, nominated for an Oscar). So I wanted to make up for that theme with some of the original innocence. ”

If Lucifer returned to paradise, he talks about the destiny that was not. I was always fascinated by that story that Lucifer had been an angel.

He says he was pleased to discover that the symbol of evil, Lucifer (bringer of light), was first one of the archangels of God; This and the fact that he later adopted the name of Satan (opponent or adversary), made me think about this crucial theme of Christian culture, which we inherited in various ways.

Night without end and sea, written in 2017, is dedicated to his friend Luis Eduardo Aute, a Spanish singer-songwriter who died in April. “I was playing his guitar,” he says, “because Miguel, his son, was taking her to the hospital to play while he was in a coma. When I arrived I sang it to him and at that moment he woke up. ”

There are songs that I dream

Phrygian Mode dreamed it. There are songs that I dream of. And when I was writing it, it seemed to me that it could have been a song by Alberto Cortez. I was waiting to see him to show him, but he didn’t give me time, he was suddenly gone.

“Who else has it happened to?”

–With Augusto Blanca, because he is a guajiro, like me. This cultural reference to the countryside is very strong. Also with Chico (Buarque) it happened to me.

“Do you miss the field?”

–Yes, luckily I live surrounded by green, but I am from there, from where there is a river.

“In general,” he summarizes, “the album is made of pieces that, although there are similar feelings, are very different from each other. They are introspective songs, soft, although I never liked pretty songs. ”

–What are the beautiful songs?

–Those that are like that, melodic … I don’t chase them or hate them, but I’m a little suspicious of how beautiful they are.

“There are also some weird songs on the album, like Los aliviadores, dedicated to my daughter, Malva, and my grandson, Diego.”

Danzón for the wait, where the album’s title comes from, “is one of those that one begins to do, but lingers on it, and then because of what it started it already loses sense… I started doing it when the Five were still they were imprisoned. I wanted to make a song about it, but sometimes on such obviously political issues it’s difficult to approach in a way that’s not vulgar.

–Are you composing in these days of quarantine?

–I haven’t played the guitar. I spend writing, painting, attending my blog and enjoying my family.

“After living is one of those mysterious songs … even for me, because it talks about after living. It occurred to me one day and I recorded it: that there was a time between leaving life and entering death. ”

Silvio Rodríguez appears again as a troubadour in his element without filters or more company than the guitar.

Playing with musicians is more comfortable because you can focus more on vocal performance. Accompanying yourself, although you get a more personal result, multiplies the responsibility.

– Has your way of composing changed in any way compared to other years?

–No, I compose just like when I picked up the guitar the first time.

–I read once when you said that music came first.

–If not always, 99.99 percent of the time it is so.

“Even when you have a forced foot for the lyrics? Are you looking for the music first?”

–I don’t look for her, she appears and I find her. Then I put lyrics, and the composition I do not know if for other people it is easy, but for me it requires a great effort.

A world with many frustrations

– Do you have more faith in the Internet now?

–Internet is a tool that has changed everything, and has also emerged in a world with many frustrations.

–They say that the public is the greatest thing an artist has.

–Well, the public is what makes the artist, but at the same time there are also great artists without a large audience, and people who are not artists and do have it. In the concerts in the neighborhoods that is different, because it is not properly an audience, but people who are in their homes, and we are the ones who go. I want to go there to share, nobody paid to see us. The neighborhoods break that dynamic of the show.

-What music are you listening to?

–Emerson, Lake & Palmer, a British trio from the 70s. I hear old music, chamber music, symphony … for different instruments, old songs. I rarely hear troubadours.

–And how does that tiredness of hearing the same thing so many times work when it comes to your songs, or the ones you sing in concert?

–There are no favorite songs. I never sang songs that I disagreed with.

–With the passing of the years have you been getting closer to the truth?

–We always look for truths. I am not obsessed with the truth, it is enough for me that there are some basic truths. Solidarity is a truth. Compassion, which makes us truly human.

The album itself has been somewhat casual, he adds. “I didn’t set out to do it, they are songs that were born taking note in the studio, like rehearsals that I do, and these were the themes that I had recorded and more finished as a concept.

“I have another one out there called Earrings, and one more that I recorded with Diákara 30 years ago and still hasn’t come out.

Silvio Rodríguez dedicated Para la espera – “phrase I extracted from the song Danzón para la espera” – to seven friends who died between March and April 2020: Tupac Pinilla, Juan Padrón, Luis Eduardo Aute, César López, Luis Sepúlveda, Marcos Mundstock and Óscar Chávez: excellent creators that the world has lost.

