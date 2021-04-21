“I want to believe that then it will happen”

Atmosphere on a street in Granada. (Photo: GETTY)

The question is asked by everyone: when can we forget about masks? For many, this will be the symbol that we have defeated the virus and that the pandemic is history.

But experts warn: at least in Spain, we still have several months left. For example, Rafael Ortí, president of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene, has indicated that this moment will not arrive until, at least, the summer.

In an interview in Medical Writing, the specialist points out that we will leave the mask when we reach 50 or 70% of the vaccinated population, which will depend on the rate of vaccination. “I would like to believe that for the summer, in August, this will happen,” he said.

A little more pessimistic is shown in that same environment Julián Domínguez, head of the Preventive Medicine Service of the University Hospital of Ceuta, who says that the goodbye to masks will be, “at least”, at the end of the year at least.

“We can be like this when we have a population immunity of 50 or 70 percent. If the accumulated incidence begins to decrease significantly, at that moment it would be necessary to consider, but not in short distances, but in open public spaces ”, he pointed out.

As an example of what the future may be is Israel, whose government this Sunday has withdrawn the imposition of the mandatory use of the mask outdoors in the country.

“The masks are intended to protect us against the coronavirus”, so “after health experts came to the conclusion that they are no longer necessary outdoors,” he decided “to allow it according to his recommendation …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.