“I want to be the player that I came to be here”

05/21/2021 at 8:37 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

Giving up is not an option for Matías Vargas. The Argentine, despite being ostracized throughout the campaign, is convinced that he will end up triumphing as a parakeet. And that’s why the ‘Monito’, which was the second most expensive addition in the history of Espanyol, wants to take advantage of this final stretch of the championship to vindicate himself and return with good performances the illusions and expectations that were deposited in him when he arrived.

Despite not having enjoyed an excessive role during this season, he insisted this Friday on his desire to continue in Barcelona and be “the player I came to be here & rdquor;:“ I’m sure it will happen, because I have a lot of faith in myself. . I am proud of my work and I have never stopped trying, because I want to succeed in the Spanish& rdquor ;, said at a press conference. A few words that confirm what he began to show against Ponferradina, where he was one of the most outstanding players of the match.

Without pain or glory

The prominence of Matías Vargas in the blue and white box it has been scarce, with a total of 19 games played and only 7 as a starter. “I have not had the continuity that I would have wanted. Neither the performance nor the minutes in the field. But it has been one of the seasons in which I have learned the most & rdquor ;, he acknowledged. However, the Argentine was convinced that next season he will see his best version: “I prefer to see the glass half full & rdquor ;.

Grateful to the captain and the fans

When things go wrong, it is always nice to have someone around to support you. And in this case, the ‘little monkey’ wanted to make public the help he had at all times from his captain David Lopez, from your technician Vicente Moreno, and also from all the Perica fans: “I have always noticed the warmth of the fans. They have always respected me a lot and have encouraged me. And that warmth has motivated me a lot. I watched social media and it was all messages of support. The heat and the good vibes of the fans has motivated me to continue working & rdquor ;, he confessed, before regretting that they could not celebrate the promotion as he would have liked: “It is a pity not to be able to enjoy this moment with them on the field, all together & rdquor ;.

Illusion with the Games

Vargas also spoke of the Tokyo Olympics of this summer and showed the enormous illusion that would make him be able to participate in them defending the albiceleste shirt: “I hope I can go. For me, it is a dream to be able to go to the Games or to any other international tournament with the Argentine & rdquor; team.

The champion comes forward to Sunday

The LaLiga Smartbank champion will be known a day earlier than planned. The Espanyol-Tenerife and the Mallorca-Real Zaragoza They will stand out from the rest of the Second Division day to give all the prominence it deserves to the fight to decide who will win the silver category of Spanish football.

Both clashes, initially scheduled within the unified schedule of the penultimate day for a couple of weeks (Monday at 9:00 p.m.), are finally advanced to this Sunday at 6.15pm. The change has been possible thanks to the mathematical permanence that Real Zaragoza – Mallorca’s rival – achieved this past Thursday. If it had not occurred, the hands would continue to be immersed in the struggle not to descend and, therefore, fully involved in the unified schedule on Monday.