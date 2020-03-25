I want to be the first British WWE champion

After proclaiming Royal Rumble winner at the beginning of the year, the Superstar Drew McIntyre wants to become the first Briton to be proclaimed WWE Champion in Wrestlemania. The event will take place next Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando (Florida, USA). You just have to hunt down the “The Beast” Brock Lesnar.

“At Royal Rumble I not only managed to eliminate Brock Lesnar when he was at his best, I also won the competition by eliminating Roman Reigns. If you think about it, it’s crazy ”, he comments Drew McIntyre. “Now I’m going to go to WrestleMania, the biggest event of the year to fight Brock Lesnar for the WWE Champion title.”

Drew McIntyre seeks to be the first British WWE champion

The challenge is enormous, as he could become the first British WWE champion.

“I don’t think there are words to express it. Looking at it in perspective, having the opportunity to fight for this title after a 19-year career and against Brock Lesnar in the main match of WrestleMania… I will need the most spectators sending all their positive energy to defeat The Beast. It will be a great night, and I hope it will offer everyone a few hours of entertainment. ”

Especially in the current situation that is being experienced around the world. “I am very proud that we are doing what we can to offer a unique content, a unique show, so that people are distracted … But the important thing is to stay home because it is for the good of all.”

Drew McIntyre He does not hesitate to highlight other matches that will take place at WrestleMania on April 4 and 5.

“We have important battles. Roman Reigns is fighting Goldberg for the WWE Universal Title, which is very exciting. Edge has returned after 9 years with a major rivalry with Randy Orton… ”

2020: a historic WrestleMania

This year WWE has doubled the stakes with a historic WrestleMania, too big for a single night, to be broadcast on the WWE Network next Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 starting at 7pm ET. The two-night WrestleMania event will only be available to WWE Network subscribers.

However, prior to the “show show,” all fans will be able to relive classic battles, re-experience watershed moments in sports entertainment history, and have fun with WWE’s biggest Superstars. The company has just announced the unlocking of a large portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary content, Including all WrestleMania installments, all Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series events and countless pay per view shows, original documentaries and much more, for a limited period of time.

