“I want to be stronger and faster at Le Mans”

Valentino rossi occupies one unusual position in the World Cup standings (21st) and he has only managed to score 4 points in the first four races of the season with his new team, Yamaha Petronas SRT. A situation that has triggered the alarms and has reopened the debate about his continuity in MotoGP at 42 years old. ‘Illustrious’ voices like those of Sito Pons, Giacomo Agostini or Kevin Schwantz They have shown their doubts in this regard, seeing the lack of competitiveness of the Italian star.

As if that were not enough, the results of Valentino in the great prizes de Qatar (12th), Doha (16th), Portugal (-) and Jerez (17th), contrast with those obtained by his partner Franco Morbidelli, What if you have the Yamaha M1 ‘pata negra’ from Rossi, he has achieved 33 points, he is 8th in the championship and in the last two races, Portimao and Jerez, he has chained a fourth place and a podium, after being 3rd in the Andalusian track.

In fact, if we also count the official pilots, Valentino is the only one who has failed with the Yamaha. Fabio Quartararo has won two races and Maverick Viñales, a. In the provisional table, the French is second two points behind the leaderr ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) and the Catalan, third at 16 points. Rossi’s disaster is exacerbated by the performance of the other men in ‘blue’. In Jerez he finished more than 22 seconds behind the winner, the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati), who took one second per lap.

Rossi, despite everything, does not give up. After 417 grand prizes , 115 wins Y 235 podiums, keep looking for reasons that make you decide before this summer, when it will announce its continuity or its withdrawal from the competition. His last victory dates from Assen 2017 and his last title, from 2009. All indicators seem to lead him to goodbye and even more so because the Tavullia rider has announced that he will have his own VR46 team from next season. It is assumed that one of his pilots will be his stepbrother Luca marini, but it remains to be seen who occupies the second bike and which engine manufacturer they join.

In the meantime, Valentino concentrates on this weekend’s date, the French GP, which starts on Friday at the Le Mans circuit. The nine-time world champion has been on the French podium 13 times and has won 3 victories on this track, where he hopes to find better sensations than in Jerez, although all the riders are here subject to the changeable and rainy weather in the area. .

“Without a doubt this weekend I want to be stronger, recover positions and be faster compared to the last race in Jerez. Last year I was strong in dry conditions at Le Mans, I was fast and had a good race pace, but it started to rain just before the race and I crashed in the first corner, “he recalls Rossi

“Le Mans is a great track, it has a lot of directional changes due to the chicanes, I really like it. With good grip and strong accelerations, it’s a really nice track to drive. We hope we can have a good time from FP1 to the end We did a good test last week in Jerez, where we were able to improve different aspects and I hope we will also see it at Le Mans & rdquor ;, comments il ‘dottore’.

For its part, Morbidelli He also underlines the good balance found in the post-Spanish GP test: “Le Mans is a circuit that I like, I won a Moto2 race there. In Monday’s test in Jerez we focused on braking and this is a circuit where you have to be very strong on the brakes. In addition, the first corners are quite complicated and it is important to hit the first corner to facilitate the following. It is difficult but very beautiful. I hope we can confirm the positive feedback and the feelings of the last test and it can be useful for the weekend. It was also wonderful to get back on the podium at Jerez, and I hope we can continue like this in our next race this weekend.