Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. a11

Jimena Saldaña is not blunt and bluntly affirms: I want to be president of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), without a doubt, and she does not beat me and I am not married to ambition. Fight for unity in national sport that is going through an unexpected situation, like everyone else, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and urges athletes to be calm, because the Sports Fund for High Performance is not in danger and they will continue receiving support for its preparation for the Tokyo summer jousting postponed to 2021.

The first Mexican vice president in the COM and the Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization (Odecabe) was recently ratified in the Commission of Public Affairs and Social Development in the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which will be the letters of introduction in her aspirations to lead the organism with a trajectory of three decades widely recognized by the top leaders of the five rings of each nation.

Last December, Jimena decided to compete in the COM elections to be held in November and were postponed with the new date for the Tokyo Olympics, from July 23 to August 8 of next year, due to the coronavirus.

The coordinator of inter-institutional relations of the Ministry of Public Education and former director of Channel 11, anticipates that she will have as a priority the athletes ahead and social programs that she started in Tijuana and Tapachula for the incorporation of refugees and migrants to sports practice and apply them in regional and continental competitions, following the guideline set by the IOC with the first Olympic team in Rio 2016.

Saldaña Gutiérrez does not evade the high positions and the closeness that he had with Mario Vázquez Raña when he headed the Association of National Olympic Committees, Pan American Sports Organization, Olympic Solidarity and the COM, and responds: “It has been 30 years in Olympism and it has cost me ; You are driven by the desire that better things can be accomplished. I lived it, I had the opportunity and luck to be with him (he died in 2015) in those rooms behind closed doors where everything was discussed: I learned well and also what not to do.

2021 will be a year of challenges, I am committed to athletes and to defending the trench, putting aside the grid, because this is not the time, the important thing is unity in the sports community without losing track of Tokyo, which will be a Great feast of humanity, concludes the engineer, daughter of the late Veracruz journalist Jorge Saldaña.

