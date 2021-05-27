“I want to be in the history of Espanyol”

05/26/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Despite some skeptics on his arrival, Dimata’s first months as a Espanyol player they are being more than satisfactory. The Belgian striker was little known but since he donned the blue and white jersey he has responded with good performances and goals, some important sportingly like the one he did in Mallorca and others for the historical, such as the 4,000 goal in the league adding those of the First and Second.

“I want to be in the history of this club, not only for having achieved the 4,000 goal. This will make me feel very good, I want to achieve it & rdquor ;, assured Dimata in a statement released by the club after training today.

“I try to integrate quickly and also speak Spanish. I can talk about it with some people but not in interviews. My feelings are good. Espanyol is a great team and the fans are great too. I love them and I love this team. I feel good and I hope to leave everything to me in the field to help them & rdquor ;, added the Belgian.

Dimata is one of the few available for the match against Alcorcón in Santo Domingo, the last of the season and in which Espanyol will seek to rise as champion: “We can say that this last game is a final. The first objective has been achieved, but in the second we want to win the trophy and make the fans happy.

Many of Vicente Moreno’s casualties will be because the national teams have begun to recruit footballers. Nothing that worries Dimata, who assured that “our strength is working as a team. We will be strong equally although there are players who have gone with the national team, but I encourage them because they have to do the best for their country. “” You have to work until the end. We have to do it for ourselves, for the fans, for the club and for everyone & rdquor ;, Nany added.