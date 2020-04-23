Bianca Belair

One of the Superstars of the moment in WWE is Bianca Belair. After a brilliant career in NXT and a surprise appearance in WrestleMania36 before becoming part of the cast of Raw, She’s in her best moment. In an interview with WWE, she has spoken about her ambitions, her responsibility as an example for girls and young women and she has not hesitated to thank Mark Henry for being their discoverer, mentor and providing the best advice of his entire career.

Bianca Belair it is ambitious. He has his sights set on all WWE titles. “I want to be champion of all three brands: NXT, Raw and SmackDown. But above all, I want to be a name within WWE, regardless of whether I have won one or a hundred matches. I just want to go out in the ring and leave an impact, a legacy, that when people think of WWE that the name of Bianca Belair will come out and enter the Hall of Fame. ”

Her entry into WWE was ‘the fault’ of Superstar Mark Henry, who discovered her. “He saw a video of me from when I was competing in crossfit, contacted me on social media and asked if I had ever thought about WWE.” From there, he got him a test. “But he told me that from that moment on everything depended on me.”

Everything went well and Bianca Belair signed with WWE. He also thanks Mark Henry for giving him the best advice to date. “At the beginning of my career, he asked me who I wanted to be when people saw me. And he answered me: that everyone knew who Bianca Belair was without even opening his mouth. That helped me a lot to develop my character. It was the best advice of all. Since then he has always been there to advise me, although he is also very critical. ”

Bianca Belair is aware that many young women can see in her an example to follow. “The more I advance in my career, the more I see that I have a responsibility and I take it very seriously, especially with girls. It is something that I have very close to my heart. Part of my character is that you never hide, come out and show them who you are and don’t stop. ” It is something he wants to emphasize, especially to young girls and especially within the community from which he comes. “And not just for girls and women, but for everyone. You have to be your biggest fan. “

It became famous as the ‘EST’ of NXT. And now, after her debut on Raw, she’s WWE’s ‘EST’. But why this nickname? “It means that I am a hybrid athlete. Not only can I do everything, but I am also the best at everything. I am the strongest, the fastest, the hardest, the smartest… I am the best ”. In English all these words end with three letters: ‘EST’ (strongest, fastest, hardest, smartest…), hence the nickname.

But he had to work hard on it WWE Performance Center in Orlando (Florida, USA). “That’s where they teach you the craft and culture of WWE. It is an environment that prepares you for success, and going through it was crucial, as I learned something new every day. ”

His skills include crafting his costumes. “I have always been very creative and handy. Like my parents, I have inherited it from them. I used to sew when I was younger, I made my own clothes. And now I do it in WWE. I do everything to the best of my ability and I do it myself. He is an important part of my character. ” Her favorite outfit and the one with the most sentimental value “is the one I wore in NXT TakeOver: Portland, from Black History Month, because I feel that black history is the history of the United States and the world. It’s something that I love”.

