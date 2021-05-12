“I want to be an Olympian, but they don’t make things easy”

The Spanish Jon rahm, No. 3 in the world, said Wednesday that he dreamed of playing in the Olympic golf tournament this summer in the Tokyo Games but that the security protocols linked to Covid-19 “do not make things easier.”

“From what I’ve been told, it’s at least an hour or two hours drive to the golf course. It’s a long time to drive to and from the Olympic village. Your family cannot come. There are so many restrictions, ”Rahm explained.

The 26-year-old Basque golfer will have played in the British Open two weeks before and you will have to go to Memphis to play one of the World after the Games.

I want to play. Being an Olympian is one of my dreams and taking home the gold medal would be amazing

“The Olympic Games They are in the middle and I can understand why a lot of people prioritize FedEx Cup events and big tournaments. The Games are relatively new for golf and I don’t blame them, ”said the Basque player.

“In my case, I want to play. Being an Olympic athlete is one of my dreams. I was able to win championships representing Spain as a fan at almost every level, and taking the gold medal home would be incredible, ”concluded Rahm.