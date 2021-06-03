“I want to be 100% because if not there is always a little fear”

06/03/2021 at 12:33 PM CEST

EFE

The captain of Belgium, Eden Hazard, what drag injuries in the last two seasons and he felt pain in his leg in the last game with Real Madrid, he continues working to recover 100% for the European Championship because dragging discomfort means that “there is always a little fear”.

“In my last game with Real Madrid I still had pain in my leg, in my quadriceps (…). And you know me: I do not like to play with minor discomforts. I have to be 100%, because if not, always there is a bit of fear … “, said the player to the Dutch channel VTM.

The player added that in the last “three or four” injuries he has suffered, the same pattern has been repeated: “on training days or games, great. I had a good feeling. But every time I woke up the next day … wrong. We are trying to find a solution for this, “he added.

Last Monday, the Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, said in the pages of Le Soir that the captain of the “Red Devils” is not “the type of player who needs to be 100% physically to put his talent at the service of the team.”

The player added at a press conference that same day, at the start of the concentration of the Belgium team, that he was not yet fully recovered and evoked the aforementioned pain in his leg. “But mentally I’m fine and physically I think it’s going to come little by little,” said the Real Madrid forward.

Hazard He will not play this Thursday in the friendly that Belgium will face against Greece, as announced by the coach, but he will have 45 minutes on Sunday against Croatia in the second and last preparation match of the “Red Devils” before the European Championship.