Planeta Wrestling interviews Ángel Garza.

Today the team of Wrestling planet has had the opportunity to be at the international press conference for the media held by WWE. One of the most prominent faces of the red brand of WWE RAW at present, Angel Garza, He has spoken for the media and commented on various topics throughout the press conference this week. Heron has spoken from the great potential of Latin talent that is right now in WWE to what it was that helped him most to develop his character in his career as a fighter.

Next, we leave you with the interview to Ángel Garza:

PW: Hello Angel, the truth is that today I have a pleasure to have you here with us and to be able to speak with you. Our first question is about the great Latino talent who has ruled WWE RAW over the past few months. One of the faces of RAW has been your group made up of Andrade, you and Austin Theory, but now that the latter is gone, do you think anyone can fill that position?

Angel: Look, I think we are fine now. Andrade and I are two similar personalities, different styles, we can do many things and I think that if we integrated someone else now there would be no thirds divisions and we could not help each other as we are now, since for example we could enter a mixed fight with Zelina , a couple fight, individual fights … And I think there is more to the future being just two, but we are not closed. If someone wants to come to this faction, they can be welcome, but they only have to consider the consequences. It happened to Austin, as Mexicans we all know it and the shot came out where he did not want to.

PW: Let’s go to NXT now, Angel. As you well know, you have been a cruising champion and now a tournament is being held in which in the final are Drake Maverick and El Hijo Del Fantasma, a new Latin talent who has come to WWE, what do you think about this recent hiring?

Angel: Now I put all the cards to The Ghost Boy. My bet on him goes, and it would be a pride because I lost the cruising championship on February. So, that the cruising championship passes from Mexican hands to other Mexican hands in less than 5 months is a great pride for Latinos, because in the end it means that there is always gold on the waist of Latinos, and it is a good thing. He is an excellent talent, he handles the language, he has the charisma that is needed, he knows wrestling and I think it was a hiring, just like mine, they were hiring that had been going on for a long time and finally came to fruition. If the company gives you these kinds of opportunities at these events, it is because they are seeing something in you. If they are giving you an opportunity where a championship is being played, there is something that they are enjoying and it is simply taking advantage of those opportunities.

PW: In the previous question we have been talking about the transfer of the cruiserweight title to Latin talent, as in the case that the possibility occurs for El Hijo Del Fantasma, and taking into account that it happens in a few months after another Latin fighter like you have lost. As you said, it is something that indicates that there is always gold around the waist of Latino talent. Over the years we have seen many ups and downs in Latino WWE wrestlers, in some years the company has had less and in others more like now. One of the superstars who left his mark with Rey Mysterio was Eddie Guerrero, how has this influenced your professional career as a fighter and how has he been able to help you develop?

Angel: It had no influence. Absolutely none. I used to watch the fights of Eddie, Rey, Psychosis … Of all of them, but I also followed my uncle a lot when he was in the company. But trust me, what Eddie did has had no influence on my character and what I do. When you are authentic, when you make your character as you want, I think that is when you start to climb and succeed. When you start trying to imitate what someone did or someone is doing, it is at that forced moment when the fighter does not give 100% because he is thinking about what he did to be able to do it or what to do to be better. There will always be that competition that will not let it shine and the moment you forget that, it is you and you enjoy. Believe me everything is going to flow and right now I am enjoying my character because that is who I am. Just as you can see it as something flirtatious, playful, mischievous … This is my person, outside the ring, and well inside it, the mischief of being rude is added. But nobody has had an influence on my character, if there is anyone, but in a very small way, it has been my uncle. May he rest in peace, and in tribute to him like the pants or the deadly back … There are two or three details that I do in honor of my uncle, but I think that no one has influenced how my character is made.

PW: Okay Angel, thank you very much for being with us today and again, it has been a great pleasure talking to you.

Video of the interview.

Many thanks to Ángel Garza for his time!

