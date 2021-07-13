“I want Mbappé at PSG”

07/13/2021 at 4:12 PM CEST

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has offered a press conference by zoom for the Spanish media and among other things has shown that he wants the continuity of Mbappe at Paris Saint Germain: “ “I never dare to say what someone should do, from my experience I could give him advice in private. I would like him to continue at PSG because I like to play with the best. When one makes the decision to stay or leave, it is very personal. I don’t know what you have in mind Kylian but it makes a difference, it is very young, there is a very good team here and it needs the great players. I can contribute my winning spirit and if I can spread that to him it will have been a success. Madrid is one of the best in the world and by history the best, and players at some stage of their life have to go through here, but today I want him in my team and we would all like him to stay here. “

The one from Beds also referred to the possibility that Messi He will join the French team: “Leo is one of the best in the world, but it does not depend on me. I could say a thousand things, but they are not decisive. It is not within my reach, but logically I like to surround myself with the best.”

Regarding the fact of playing with Mbappe Y Neymar He was very excited: “I’m excited to play with both of them. I have a very good relationship with Neymar Y Kylian it is at a very high level. What I want is to win and we all have to row in the same direction. We are in the good way”.

And finally he regretted that Spain does not have the same feeling of admiration and respect that Italy has shown with Chiellini: “We have a problem as a country, the philosophy does not change. I see the Premier, Bonucci already Chiellini, who are heroes in Italy. And we have to try to get people to admire those who succeed here. The admiration we feel with outsiders, we lack with ours and we miss it. It is sad, but it is reality. Not only have I suffered it, but also other players. When we have the cracks here we do not value them. We have to admire people more and envy less. “