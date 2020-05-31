I want a unique Android mobile, that has something that no one else has, which one do I buy? Today we are going to give you the solution to that question, at a time when balance and uniformity have reached many high-end terminals, which sometimes gives us the feeling that they do not offer anything distinctive, or at least nothing that goes beyond a better camera, a better processor, or a hardware with more or less pre-installed applications.

Therefore, if you want to have great added value in your terminal, the device you should buy, in my view, is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, a device that offers you an S-Pen that no other brand can boast of, and that it has no equal neither in Android nor in iOS.

If you want a unique Android mobile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is the chosen one

If you take a look at the high-end Android – and the iPhone – you will see that, beyond certain changes in the design or in the pre-installed applications, few devices have significant elements that differentiate them from the rest. However, the Galaxy Note 10 does have that element, and it is the S-Pen that He has been giving such good fruits to the Korean company in recent years.

Samsung Galaxy Note10, technical sheet

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Dimensions: 151 x 71.8 x 7.99 mm / 168 grams

S-Pen Dimensions 4.25 x 5.8 x 105.08 mm / 3.04 grams

6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display

HDR10 +

Resolution Full HD + (2,280 x 1,080 pixels)

401 ppi

Processor Samsung Exynos 9825 7nm, 8-core 2.7GHz (2.7GHz + 2.4GHZ + 1.4GHz)

RAM8 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system One UI based on Android 9 Pie

Storage 256 GB UFS 3.0 non-expandable

CamerasRear triple:

– 16MP f / 2.2 Ultra Wide

– 12 MP 2PD f / 1.5-2.4 Wide Angle with OIS and AF

– 12 MP f / 2.1 Tele with OIS

Frontal:

– 10 MP f / 2.2 2PD with AF

Battery3,500 mAh with fast charge (25W) and wireless fast charge (12W)

Others: Ultrasonic fingerprint reader on screen, face unlock, USB Type-C, S-Pen Bluetooth-LE with gyroscope and accelerometer

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax (2.4 / 5GHz) MU-MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

ANT +

NFC

GPS, Galileo, Glonass BeiDou

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is the last Galaxy Note that the company has released, waiting for it to present this year’s model, which promises to bring the most interesting things. The case is that, right now, the Android phone with the most added value that you can buy is precisely this Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and it is the only one that will give you so much with this S-Pen.

And, this touch pen that the Korean company has made for its terminal is an incredible accessory, since, in addition to not taking up space – it is stored inside the device itself – it allows Let’s do things like take notes with the screen off, take photos just by pressing the S-Pen button, or simply scroll through the interface using this pen, something that, in certain tasks, is much more useful than our own fingers. The S-Pen is, in fact, one of the reasons why, traditionally, many users use this terminal.

But, beyond this, the device also has very good hardware, since it mounts a processor Samsung Exynos 9825 along with 8GB of RAM. A powerful and reliable configuration, with which you can both play and work without any problem, which is precisely what we are looking for with a high-end terminal.

Is there a cheaper alternative?

If you want to jump for a device with the S-Pen, but this Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is going a little price, You should know that the Korean firm released a reduced version of this terminal a few months ago, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which also has the S-Pen, but which slightly reduces the performance of the terminal.

And it is that, the terminal mounts a Samsung Exynos 9810 with 6 GB of RAM that It offers us more than enough performance for everything we want to do with the device. And it is a good alternative to the Galaxy Note 10 if you want to keep the S-Pen.

Find what you are looking for cheaper in our Chollos channel, and if you are still thinking about it, take a look at our other buying guides. The prices shown in this article are current at the time of publication, so it is possible that they vary depending on the stock and demand in the different sales channels.

Follow Andro4all