Missouri, United States

The state of Missouri carried out on Tuesday the first execution in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began with the death of the prisoner Walter Barton, who was sentenced to death for murder in 1991.

The last execution to this day took place in Alabama last March 5 and since then both Texas like Tennessee, they postponed several others that were scheduled during the period that measures to face the pandemic have lasted.

TO Barton, a 64-year-old white man, was declared dead at 18.10 local time (23.10 GMT) after receiving a lethal injection in the Bonne Terre prison – close to San Luis -, as reported by the Department of Corrections of Missouri.

His last words before receiving the lethal injection were: “I, Walter ‘Arkie’ Barton, am innocent and an innocent man is being executed.”

The truth is that Barton always maintained his innocence and for his defense he received the support of lawyers from the Innocence Project organization, which aims to exonerate inmates he considers to be wrongly imprisoned.

“It is unacceptable that he was allowed to proceed with this execution without a thorough review of his innocence,” the organization tweeted after confirming the death of the inmate.

Barton was sentenced to death for the murder on October 9, 1991 in Ozark, Missouri, of Gladys Kuehler, an 81-year-old woman who operated a mobile home complex where the prisoner had lived and used to spend part of his time.

The woman was found practically naked, a victim of sexual violence and with more than 50 stab wounds to her body.

Authorities’ eyes quickly focused on Barton as they found stains of Kuehler’s blood on his clothes that investigators associated with the stabbing, though this conclusion is what has questioned his defense during his years in prison.

Barton’s was the first execution of the year in Missouri and the sixth in the entire country. Since the United States Justice restored the death penalty in 1976, 1,518 people have been executed, 90 of them in Missouri.

