I veto the private car in the city centers

Transport & Environment, Ecodes and Fundacin Renovables propose to the Government that in the Low Emission Zones (ZBE) of the cities Only cars and light vehicles that homologate less than 95 gr / km of CO2 can enter, which is equivalent in practice to restricting traffic to vehicles labeled B and C.

LEZs are defined in the Article 14 of the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law: “Low emission zone is understood to be the area defined by a public Administration, in the exercise of its powers, within its territory, of a continuous nature, and in which they apply restrictions on access, circulation and parking of vehicles to improve air quality and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, according to the classification of vehicles by their level of emissions in accordance with the provisions of the General Vehicle Regulations in force“.

They will come into force on January 1, 2023 in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and in those that exceed 20,000 as long as the contamination poses a risk to life. It will be based, as it well says, on the environmental labels of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) and it will be the Town Halls and local entities that define their area and establish restrictions by type of vehicle.

Environmentalists call for standardization at the national level and “setting a sufficiently high level of ambition from the beginning.” So that “All citizens and operators can easily make economic and operational decisions, such as which vehicles to buy and how to use them”.

According to these organizations, the idea would be to establish common minimums for all Spanish local entities, regardless of the autonomous community in which they are located. At this point, the standardization fully coincide with the automotive industry. Not so in the restrictions they propose for these LEZs.

The main proposals

First: LEZs “must be of sufficient size so that cause a shift from polluting mobility to more sustainable modes (be they zero-emission vehicles, public transport or other forms of mobility), not a rebound effect that simply shifts emissions to another area of ​​the city. “They will only be effective if the objective of reducing emissions encompasses the entire city in question and not just the LEZ.

Second, what we have mentioned before: Unify criteria for the type of vehicles that can access these areas. “These zones should only allow access to private and commercial vehicles that are zero or low emissions – that do not exceed 95 g CO2 / Km (WLTP) – and should establish a route to allow only zero-emission mobility in these areas by 2030, as proposed by the European campaign Clean Cities10 “.

And here is the one environmentalists insist once again that the change in the classification of DGT environmental labels must be accelerated. “It is counterproductive to achieve the effectiveness of LEZs that highly polluting vehicles can get a C or even ECO rating just as these environmental labels are currently designed by the DGT “, explain the organizations.

And they recall once again that Transport & Environment, ECODES, Ecologistas en Accin and Greenpeace presented a proposed change of labels. In it basically plug-in hybrids were removed from the Zero Emissions label, I know removed the ECO label for the confusion it causes and create a new D label for less polluting internal combustion vehicles.

DGT and labels

The DGT is in favor of a slight modification which it calls adaptation, rather than a complete redesign of the labels. “We are a serious country,” said Pere Navarro, its director, a few weeks ago in relation to a possible complete transformation of the labeling and making it clear that the possible modification would not be retroactive.

This modification was to be agreed in July, but everything indicates that it will be done at the end of the year. And among the changes, it will try to distinguish combustion vehicles that comply with the Euro VI standard from the previous and remove the ECO label from light hybrids (mild hybrid).

The Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge also aligns itself with the position of ecologists of wanting to remove the Zero Emissions label plug-in hybrids. However, it has included these vehicles in the Moves plan for public aid to electrification. According to the automotive sector, it would not make sense to eliminate the tax advantages of this type of vehicles that are used to replace old combustion vehicles. “The plug-in hybrid is a lever towards electrification at a time when the public recharging infrastructure is not adequate for a pure electric vehicle “, explained from Anfac, the employer’s association of car manufacturers.

And thirdly, environmentalists call for LEZs that the transport of goods is prioritized with more loading and unloading areas for zero-emission vehicles and that they have 150 kW recharging points for these vehicles and that they were used by private citizens outside of business hours. And, obviously, benefit the distribution in zero emission vehicles: from carriage on foot, on bicycles or in electric vehicles.

In this sense, and apart from the fact that the delivery on foot collides with the immediacy demanded by the citizen and is only for deliveries of certified letter style postage -goods that do not weigh-, environmentalists and the automotive sector agree that the execution of the Moves III plan should be accelerated by the Autonomous Communities That gives up to 9,000 euros to renew an old diesel van for zero emissions.

Environmentalists also call for the promotion of collective and shared transport. First, public transport, which “will only allow access to those that are zero or low emissions, and from 2027 only those with zero emissions “and, later, the shared one provided that it is zero emissions, facilitating parking with specific areas for car sharing as occurs in certain areas already in large cities such as Madrid.

Urban ecology

And what about the private vehicle? For environmentalists, only zero-emission vehicles will have access to the LEZs. But if a city council does not become so restrictive, they propose that “surface parking with environmental criteria, so that the parking charge varies depending on the vehicle’s emissions “, something in which they coincide with the automotive sector.

They also propose that the recharging points are multiplied both on the surface and in underground public garages.

But the most important thing is that the cities promote the pedestrianization of their urban centers and prioritize the cycling infrastructure network. Here the five million euros budgeted by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, seem scarce.

They also ask eliminate lanes of the streets where possible, tighten surveillance with cameras and sanctions to the LEZs for unauthorized vehicles. And, even “introduce systems of random control of emissions in real time (such as the OPUS-RSE project or the EU-funded research project NEMO11) to check that authorized vehicles that are not purely electric are operating in the proper mode and with the permitted level of emissions. ”

There is also a new emphasis on deterrent parking located in access areas to large cities. Madrid has just inaugurated one in Fuente de la Mora with 404 places, 35 for motorcycles, 12 places for people with reduced mobility and 10 with a charging point for electric vehicles. It is an intermodal car park since there are also bicycles and it connects with the Cercanas Renfe station, with Metro Line 1, and with two EMT bus lines. It was inaugurated on May 18, so it is still too early to know its use.

