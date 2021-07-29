“I understand the professionals who suffer from these problems”

Alex Berenguer has referred to the pressure suffered by elite athletes as a result of the Simone Biles case at the Tokyo Games

Alex Berenguer was one of the most prominent lions last season

Sports world

The pressure that elite athletes feel is a recurring theme these days with the withdrawal of the American gymnast Simone biles of the individual and team finals of the Tokyo Olympics. Alex Berenguer He referred to it this morning in Lezama. “It is true that each one has his character and problems in his personal life. I have not suffered these problems, but I understand the professionals who suffer them,” said Barañain.

The rojiblanco dressing room suffered a very hard blow last season with the defeat in the two Cup finals, especially in the first against Real Sociedad. Now, Marcelino has incorporated the psychologist to its coaching staff Jose Carrascosa. “It helps us in everything we need. It is a help that completes us even more,” explained the Navarrese.

Read also Read also

Show comments

{“allowComment”: “allowed”, “articleId”: “article-1001667823”, “url”: “https: / / www.mundodeportivo.com / futbol / athletic-bilbao / 20210729 / 1001667823 / understand-professionals-suffer-problems.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-1001667823 “}

Loading next content …