A dejected Quique Setién He appeared before the media after Barcelona’s draw against Atlético de Madrid, which leaves him with very few options in the League. The Cantabrian coach made it clear that he does not feel questioned and that he will speak to Griezmann this Wednesday after taking him out at the discount.

Griezmann

«He is an important player. It is true that removing him with so little is hard for a player of his level, but circumstances have forced me to do so. The other option was not to get him out. Those in the field were doing well. I don’t normally make changes that late if it’s not to waste time. You trust a player like him to have a punctual action that will win the game. I know it is hard. I’ll talk to him tomorrow. I will not apologize, but I understand that you can feel bad And I also feel bad for him because he is a great footballer and a great person.

Mood

“I am used to dealing with difficult situations. It will be an anecdote after a while. Now I am not as happy as I was in the beginning, but I feel very good inside. I am satisfied with the work we are doing ».

Forces to continue?

« Naturally. The team has had a great game. We are convinced that we can continue forward. We remain strong, eager to try to earn the remaining points.

Backed by the locker room

« I feel supported by the dressing room, obviously. The meeting with the board, I will not reveal how it developed or what was said in it.

Setien’s words about Griezmann

« It seems very correct to me. »