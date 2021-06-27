“I trust the president”: Republicans applaud Biden’s not wanting to veto infrastructure plan

15 minutes. Three Republican senators applauded this Sunday the intention of the president of the United States (USA) Joe Biden not to veto the infrastructure plan that can be approved in Congress.

Upper House legislators Rob Portman, Mitt Romney and Bill Cassidy were pleased that the president retracted on Saturday to announce that he would sign the Republican infrastructure plan. This, despite having warned 3 days before that it would not sign it if it was not linked to a social spending project.

Portman, a senator from Ohio, explained in an interview with ABC News television that on Thursday he was “caught off guard” by Biden’s remarks.

Even so, he acknowledged that he is “very happy” to see that the president backed down. What he said on Thursday “was inconsistent with everything we had been told during the process“, he claimed.

That day, Biden announced a bipartisan agreement to push his $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. However, he advised that he would not sign it if it was not linked to a social spending package.

After the announcement, support for that pact has been fading in recent days due to criticism. Democrats want a more ambitious plan and Republicans don’t want it related to a social spending initiative.

Portman, who was the Republicans’ chief negotiator on that deal, expressed his joy that, following Biden’s clarification on Saturday, both packages – the infrastructure package and the social spending package “were unlinked.

Now “it is very clear that we can go forward with a bipartisan law that is widely popular,” Portman said.

For his part, Romney, who represents the state of Utah, pointed out to the CNN television network that he trusts Biden.

Not at all

“I trust the president. He made it very clear in his long statement published this weekend – carefully drawn up and thought out piece by piece – that if the infrastructure law reaches his table and he comes alone, he will sign it, “he explained.

Romney reiterated the conservatives’ rejection of the approval in Congress of a macro-package that includes traditional infrastructures and items of social spending and for the fight against climate change, as the Democrats want.

“We Republicans say ‘no, not at all‘. We will not support a law that is passed with a massive increase in taxes, and at the same time with billions of dollars for new spending, “he stressed.” It is something that we are not going to support.

Louisiana Senator Cassidy noted that House Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not like the president “torpedoing” the infrastructure deal on Thursday.

Speaking to NBC News, he reiterated that At no time were the conservatives told that the infrastructure project had to be linked to the social spending project.

“It’s not what they told us, and of course it sparked a bit of ‘let’s think about it.’ But I think Mitch McConnell wants (a plan for) infrastructure as much as the rest. He wants the jobs this will generate. I think Mitch McConnell will be there. with this, if it remains as it is, “he said.

Republicans reject the idea that the social spending package is approved through the bipartisan agreement on the infrastructure plan. They also refuse to let it go through a mechanism called “reconciliation”, which progressives seek..

Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate. They are expected to need at least 10 Republican senators to carry out the project.