Linus Torvalds, creator of Linux and responsible for the development of its kernel, do not see Raspberry boards as a serious option when developing within the ARM architecture. In fact, he defines the experience of trying it as “painful.”

The funny thing is that we know this thanks to the launch of Apple Silicon: Torvalds was giving his opinion on Apple’s new ARM processors on the RealWorldTech.com forums and, at one point in the debate, stated the following:

“In any case, this is a big step for ARM. I have been complaining about the lack of hardware for a long, long time. [ARM] make it a real choice for developers. “

Linux’s father explained that he not very friendly with developing the kernel using virtual machines (I know it sounds strange: many people love it because it facilitates some things), but if that virtual machine “is well done and not too paravirtualized”, it was “the best option to develop the kernel in ARM” with which counted so far.

“Perhaps that says more about the state of the non-Apple ARM infrastructure than about the new hardware from this company. Let’s say that the ARM ecosystem has been letting me down for a long time (and I haven’t kept quiet either).”

Why wouldn’t you want to develop on Raspberry, Linus?

Faced with such a statement, we all ask ourselves the same question… and, of course, it was not long before they were asked in the same forum, by the mouth (or keyboard) of Robert David Graham, creator of the intrusion detection software BlackICE:

“Why don’t you consider the Raspberry Pi 4 or Graviton instances to be ‘real developer options’?” I admit that there is a strong mismatch between the systems in which we develop and in which we implement […] but I use Raspberry Pi 4 full time as a developer. […] I’m curious to know why you wouldn’t want a RPi in your lab. “

Torvalds responds to Graham clarifying that long ago you tried to use a RaspberryAnd that his conclusion is that he does not want to try to use it again as a development platform “never ever”.

Grant that maybe it’s better now that you have more memory, but that “trying at the time was so slow and painful that I have no desire to try again.”

About Graviton (an Amazon Web Services service on ARM architecture), your opinion is clear:

“Remote just doesn’t interest me. Why should I, if I don’t even use it as my desktop? I have no interest in a remote piece of hardware.”

Torvalds is not a ‘hater’ of the Raspberry Pi

It is important to make clear that, at all times, Torvalds limits its negative opinions about the Raspberry to the field of kernel development, and that on other occasions yes it has expressed positive opinions on this microcomputer:

“It is so cheap that anyone can buy it as a disposable product, in the good sense of being able to ‘hook’ computers to people who would never approach them otherwise.” “When the hardware is cheap enough, you can afford to have a bunch of kids who end up going over it if it triggers a few loose cases of people getting involved in return.”

Image | Based on JericoDelayah & Wallpaper Flare originals

Share

The creator of Linux does not see Raspberry Pi as an option for developers: “I tried it at the time and it was painful”