Juan José Olivares

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 1, 2020, p. 9

Her aunt named her Mala because she talked a lot and went where they didn’t call her; he thought things of greater.

As a child, she asked herself questions because it was not bad for her to ask and answer, to give her opinion, to be a woman with other forms and ideas than the conventional ones in a misogynistic world.

Ser la Mala joined her to the team of fighters, fighters, those who do not give up and can even become ultra feminists.

In that bad there are several, yes, of course, but I manage them all and in the end we are the same, he says.

He decided it would be as he had been nicknamed, because he believed it would be best. I took that name to fight. It was the war one and it went well for me, and although it has not been easy I have learned a lot, he shares La Jornada through the earpiece María Rodríguez (Jerez, 1979), who started in rap and now floods the world with his urban sounds and their new sonic traces that were reflected in the album Mala, which came out over the weekend.

The Conference unveiled in 2001 on its pages a slim teenager named María Rodríguez. He did it right at the Alamar rap festival in Havana, Cuba. Back then, hip-hop and surrounding sounds were underground.

Two decades later, she finds this way much fatter: 20 years and 20 kilos more, but I feel great, more powerful and calm. Above all I have learned a lot, says the also activist.

I have touched a path full of stones that I have jumped, he says forcefully.

–Are those stones machismo, racism and social inequality? – he is asked.

Yes, and they have made me learn, grow. Something fundamental in life is losing, since when you do, you learn; that teaches. The truth, if you don’t risk you don’t win, rather, you lose, and a lot.

It abounds: I have lost the shame, the manners, the calm, the confidence, the pride … losing is a very nutritious way to become great.

–Do women who are direct have to stomp on life?

–When you don’t have it easy, you should throw yourself away, because if you don’t settle for what they give you. In life you have to go with everything. If you have a chance, jump in.

His recent material offers 11 songs that form a melting pot of what María Rodríguez is.

Brushstrokes of what I’ve been

I feel that the people who follow me will like it, because there is everything. They are brushstrokes of what has been the Bad. People who do not know me will be attracted to them, because they are songs made with the heart and honesty, although of course, because I do not know how to do things differently, he considers.

The artist had not published a disc since 2013 when she released Bruja. It had a compilation and in 2015 the 15th anniversary edition of Iberian Luxury. Now he offers pieces like Fighter, Mommy, Give Me Well and Stamina.

In short: the work has everything I am and a little more of me, he announced on Twitter before the album’s release.

On the plate the piece Mami stands out, which Mala plays on the piano.

– Does motherhood change the way of seeing life?

Answer: that song is a way to remind me that you lose a lot being a mother. Your teeth fall out, your hair falls out, you lose … everything … but at the same time you earn a lot, like the fortress.

Remember: my mother was not as long as I would have liked her to be with me when I was little. Those are girlish things that I have very much in mind. I don’t want to lose that contact with that little girl that I was, and those days and moments that I spent alone come to my mind. So suddenly I am very excited to think of my mother, who had to work, do what she had to do.

Complaint: “In our society, children have to stay with their grandmothers. That is why I always think of those women who go out looking for their dreams every day, whatever they may be, and leave the children alone for a long time and far away. Mommy floods me, it is tremendous and I hope everyone will listen to her ”.

Take the opportunity to comment that the issue of the forced abandonment of mothers to their children, as it is very female, is not talked about much; It does not matter to many, but there are those who day by day have to trample on their guilt for leaving their children alone and moving on. I think motherhood is not valued; support should be given to make it less traumatic.

Sensuality is something inherent in the singer-songwriter, who grew up in the La Macarena neighborhood in Seville. It was there that he began to be close to rappers, mostly men. Later, he attended cockfights (rhymes) in Triana, another emblematic neighborhood of that city, very gypsy.

She was never intimidated by that masculine environment. What’s more, she said that she was somewhat conceited because she loved being seen with her very feminine looks.

–What is sexuality for you?

–I really don’t know why I will have that, why I use that letter so much. Before, it was hard for me to accept myself in that subject and understand myself. It has been through the years that I begin to know myself and now I connect with it and I like it. I love sharing myself as I am, savoring myself … when you savor yourself you know yourself and offer yourself in another way.

He ensures that he likes (physical) beauty, harmony. I think sensuality is a language in itself and I like it.

–Today, there is an obligatory new way to promote creation.

–What I want is that society is not traumatized and that this process (the pandemic) serves as something, because it is a restart. Everything has a lesson and you have to look inside. Learn to interpret the signs and get out of it strengthened and with more desire than ever to share and embrace.

