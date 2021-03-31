“I took my mother’s life”, Xuxa shares a sad message

Yes, Xuxa claims to have taken her mother’s life and reveals everything through a video on her official Instagram account; But the famous Brazilian singer did not need anything, more than to leave home, to lose one of her most loved ones.

To say for the also modelShe went to the beach, then to dance with some friends, her walk ended with a kiss and a hug to her mother when she got home and that ended the life of that being she loved so much.

Fortunately, after recounting these events, Xuxa clarified that they are not real, that this story was created with the objective of raising awareness; however, they are not very far from the truth. The famous Brazilian seeks with this harsh message that people understand how delicate the current situation with Covid-19 is.

It may interest you: The life of Sara Monar, telenovela actress, becomes a virus

Just one afternoon of walking can be enough to end the life of a person or their loved ones. Brazil is currently in the midst of the collapse of health institutions in the face of a new virus outbreak and is completely out of control.

Maria da Graça Xuxa Meneghel, real name of Xuxa, He wanted to use social networks to give voice and reach the consciences of those who continue to go out and live with other people despite the indications of the authorities, of confinement.

The message of The Queen of the Short He really moved many, the expression on his face and his words fill anyone with emotions and unfortunately, what he related is a reality.

The video was shared by Xuxa on its official account and Instagram 6 days ago and has exceeded one million 400 thousand views. Netizens have reacted in a divided way to the message shared by the star.

Some people applaud the singer’s message and initiative in her quest to protect more lives and stop the virus from continuing to spread by inviting everyone to stay home. On the other hand, there were those who greatly criticized the requirement of confinement, since they emphasize that this is easy for the interpreter, who has a good lifestyle and this does not apply to those who have to go out every day to look for food.

It may interest you: Unfaithful? Raúl Araiza reveals reasons for the end of their relationship

This debate has been presented in various countries of the world after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic. Mexico has been no exception. The country was harshly criticized as experts said it took too long to apply measures and delimit airports after the existence of the disease became known.

Mexico finally indicated the confinement; however, not many people became aware of it. With the search to reactivate the economy, travel and excursion and entertainment areas began to normalize, something that has been harshly criticized.

The authorities indicate that there must still be measures to prevent contagion; However, a large part of society has reestablished its life with full normality and this is summarized in a strong risk of new waves of contagion.

It may interest you: Winner of La Voz, Christian Nodal’s team, reports fraud

The current Easter week further increases this risk, since many people have taken their vacations normally and have moved to tourist destinations. Mexican beaches are already beginning to be full of visitors and Covid-19 will surely be one of them.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Around the world, the virus is still latent, people should be aware that it is not a game and that controlling Covid-19 will take a long time. In the midst of all this, some basic actions such as education could not be reestablished; this due to the rebound in infections after holidays.