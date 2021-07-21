“I took him by force” to a doctor, reveals Sammy Pérez’s girlfriend – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Zuleika Garza, fiancee of comedian Sammy Pérez, revealed several details about the contagion of COVID-19 suffered by whoever was a collaborator of Eugenio Derbez.

In an interview with Multimedios, the woman revealed that the first diagnoses made to the famous person were incorrect, so she insisted on visiting another doctor.

“It was three days ago when I saw him badly and I decided to take him even though he didn’t want to. Because they had already given him a diagnosis and we had gone to similar places because we thought it was a normal cough. And it didn’t look bad, really. And when I saw him wrong, I told him to go. He did not want to and I took him by force and then it was discovered that he had COVID with the test, “he said.

Garza said that currently the comedian is stable and maintains good oxygenation, “with around 80 and 90” percent, so he is expected to remain like that for five days.

“They gave me an approximate, more or less, they told me that, if it was a week, it was 250 thousand pesos more or less,” shared Sammy’s partner, who added that he did not want to get involved in the economic issue to avoid “tell and tell ”.

Zuleika Garza, who is also isolated with COVID-19, expressed her desire for her partner to recover soon.

“He is a delicate patient, as the doctor told me, but since miracles exist, I believe a lot in God,” he concluded.

Three days after being hospitalized, Sammy Pérez was intubated as his health condition worsened.

His representative explained that he has severe lung damage as a result of COVID-19.

Dany Pérez, the comedian’s nephew, thanked the financial support he has received to cover his uncle’s medical expenses.