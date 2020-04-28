Manu Gavassi was 3rd in the BBB 20, with Thelma Assis as the winner and Rafa Kalimann as runner-up.

Manu Gavassi, finalist of the ‘BBB 20’

On Tuesday afternoon, 28, the singer participated in a virtual press conference with journalists and talked about her reaction to seeing singer Dua Lipa in Big Brother, commented on the participants Petrix Barbosa and Pyong Lee and about facing the world in a coronavirus pandemic.

‘I took care not to quote anyone’

Asked about the possibility that a story about betrayal she told during the confinement of the BBB 20 was a reference to an actor known to the public, Manu replied: “I told more than 10 stories about ex-boyfriends, about houses. […] I took care not to mention anyone, because I was entering the reality show, and not the people I related to. I would never answer those questions “.

Pyong Lee and Petrix

“Pyong Lee was not the villain of BBB 20, he just counted beans, he is a nice guy,” said Manu of the former confinement colleague.

On the allegations of harassment to Pyong, he replied: “Everything that happened there, in relation to the parties, that he drank, was something he opened up to us at the time, he was very honest about it, he apologized on the spot. Mistakes happen and it depends on how you deal. He tried to deal with the women in the house in the most honest way. “

Regarding the accusations of harassment on the part of Petrix Barbosa, he said that he still did not have enough time to analyze in more detail: “So, I haven’t researched anything yet. They just talked about the comments, and I didn’t like it.”

Dua Lipa

Some of Manu Gavassi’s most memorable moments at BBB 20 were dancing to the song Don’t Start Now, by singer Dua Lipa, usually alongside Babu, Rafa and Thelma.

About his reaction to seeing the presentation prepared by the British singer at a Big Brother party, he commented: “I am a huge fan of Dua Lipa, incredible singer. I heard that she released an album, I need to listen. I didn’t understand at the time it was because of I only really saw what became of the dance when I left. I was even embarrassed, because I dance very badly “.

Coronavirus and possibility of live

“I understood well the situation that we are living in now, it was a very big initial shock. We received the information but did not know the proportion it was in. Leaving the house and seeing everyone wearing a mask was very strong, shocking” , commented Manu on facing the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Manu also said that he learned that “lives are happening”, but still has no definition of a possible presentation: “I was confined until yesterday, I haven’t slept yet. I don’t know. I haven’t talked to my team about the next plans”.

Confinement

Regarding being confined to the BBB 20 home, Manu stated that “it is much more tense than it looks.”

“Much more than when I watched it. I said: ‘what a crazy people, make drama, say that you love everyone … How strange’. You miss everything, the people you love, the information, miss reading” , continued.

On the post-BBB challenges, he commented: “I discovered that I am much more courageous than I imagined. It was a long time since I had accepted a challenge that made me very scared. I was very happy to have accepted, with the consequences of this, the story that that edition counted and how important it was. “

