“I told the doctor that I preferred to die at home”

Salma Hayek joins the list of stars who have wanted to share their battle against COVID-19, assuring that, at a certain point, he thought he would not survive. In an interview for Variety (via EW), He has said that this last year he has been recovering after testing positive for coronavirus in the first months of the pandemic.

As he has revealed to the North American publication, he has preferred to keep this sick experience of the virus a secret until now. As she explains, her condition got worse and reached a point where they had to put oxygen on her and she spent seven weeks isolated in a room in her house. “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because I was very sick,” it states: “I said, ‘No thanks. I’d rather die at home.”

Although the actress returned to work quickly after recovering from COVID, she says that she has not yet recovered all the energy that she used to have. “It was easy. It was the perfect job to get back to work,” he says about the production of House of Gucci, in which it is immersed: “I started doing Zooms at one point, but could only do a few because I got tired.”

Hayek now has a project-laden 2021. In addition to the filming of the film of Ridley Scott, The Mexican prepares for the premiere of The other bodyguard 2, sequel to the 2017 action film featuring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Also, in the fall we will see her debut in the Marvel Universe with Eternals.