“I told my assistant that we could get it”

04/04/2021

On at 17:05 CEST

Nil Banos

It has not taken him too long to adapt to the new category. In two races two podiums. One of them getting a stratospheric victory. He started from the pit lane thus serving a penalty for irresponsible driving in the final leg of FP2 on Friday. But not even that was enough to stop the voracity of the ‘Mazarrón Shark’.

Acosta, who carried a good part of the weight of the chase of the small group of pilots that started from the pit lane, contacted the large front group with 8 laps remaining.. In that last stretch of the race he moved better than anyone to overcome the positions he had left to sign his first World Cup victory.

“Yesterday, after the penalty, everything was quite dark. But this morning I told my assistant Paco: ‘Come on, we can get it'”He snapped in the closed park after a smile that no one or nothing could erase from his face. “I don’t know how I did it, but in the end, when you are working with the best you can achieve these things”, said the ’37’. “I want to thank my family, my assistant and my team. Without them I could not be here”Acosta said.

