Paulo Dybalaplayer of the Juventus, has spoken for the Argentine Football Federation on how he lived with him coronavirus, a disease that he and his partner have suffered. «He was coughing, tired, and cold at night when he slept. It was a bit of living with it, and trying not to despair, to be calm. trying to stay calm and talking to Juventus doctors, “said the Argentine.

He also spoke of Cristiano Ronaldo and his relationship. «I said to him: Cristiano, in Argentina, we hate you a little because of your figure, your way of being, of walking. The truth, you surprised me because I found something else, “he explained. In addition, he revealed the response of the Portuguese: “I know that I am like that and I am used to being said that.”

Lastly, he also spoke about his relationship with Messi and his role in the Albiceleste team: » I never tried to criticize a partner, I just wanted to improve something that was happening. I even discussed it with Leo, because the two of us are very similar tactically. Even with Scaloni we work so that we do not collide on a court. Of course, I would have liked to be able to give more in the National Team. Have better results from the group and personal aspect. In the World Cup I did not have many minutes and neither in the Copa América. Equally, I always respected the decisions of the coaches, because Argentina is very prestigious.