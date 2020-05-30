United States.- Outraged, American businesswoman Kylie Jenner it didn’t take long for him to reply to the magazine Forbes, when he found out that it took away the millionaire title, which the same publication gave him. “I thought it was a reputable site.”

Kylie Jenner came to her defense and posted her stance on the platform Twitter, where he denied the figures presented by Forbes.

What am I waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site … all I see is a series of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions, ha ha ha ha. I have never asked for a title or tried to lie, never, “he said.

But it’s okay. I’m blessed. Beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, a successful business, and I’m doing perfectly well. I can name a list of 100 more important things now than looking at how much money I have, ”continued the socialite.

According to the magazine TMZ, the businesswoman’s legal team is already involved in the case, since “the article is full of blatant lies.”

Forbes’ accusation towards Kylie and her “falsified tax returns” from her accountants is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly withdraw that and other statements, “attorney Michael Kump told the publication.

“It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has dedicated three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. We would not expect that from a tabloid supermarket newspaper, much less from Forbes, “concluded the defender.

To top it off, Kylie Jenner questioned the magazine’s evidence to make such an accusation against her.

“Even creating tax returns that were probably falsified,” is that your proof? So did you think they were forged? like actually what I’m reading, “wrote the former partner of rapper Travis Scott.

May 29, 2020

