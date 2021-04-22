“I thought the Super League was a joke”

04/22/2021 at 4:09 PM CEST

EFE

Carlo Ancelotti, Everton coach, assured that he took the Super League announcement as if it were a joke and said that it is impossible for this project to go ahead.

“My first reaction? I said they were joking, it had to be a joke,” said the Italian at a press conference before Friday’s game against Arsenal.

“It’s a joke because a few weeks ago they asked me on television about this and I said that it could not happen because it was impossible. The European culture of sports is different from the American one, not because they are wrong and we are not, it is that the people and the culture are different, “he added. Ancelotti.

“In America sport is understood more as entertainment, but in Europe we live with the passion for the result. Now football is sport and business, but you have to take both things into account,” he said.

Ancelotti He assured that the twelve founding teams were wrong because “they did not take into account the opinion of the players, the coaches and the fans.”