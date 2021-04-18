“I thought that on Friday I would be in Barcelona, ​​I was playing against Nadal”

Russian Andrey Rublev He reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final and this Monday he will sign his best world ranking, rising from eighth to seventh place, relegating the Swiss Roger Federer.

However, he was left without the jackpot in Monte Carlo, as he lost 6-3 and 6-3 to the Greek. Stefanos Tsitsipas, more inspired and physically fresh than the pupil of the Spanish Fernando Vicente (coach) and Marc Boada (physiotherapist).

Rublev immediately has another commitment, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy. This Sunday, before the media after the game, he confirmed that he will participate in his club, RCT Barcelona-1899, after having accepted an invitation to be in the box.

He reached an agreement with the organization on Thursday, when Rublev was not clear that he would be more days in Monaco. “I accepted the ‘wil card’ from Barcelona the day before playing against Rafa Nadal. I was thinking that maybe Friday would already be there, “he says with a smile.

But he overcame himself and got his first victory over the clay king and on Saturday he took another step by eliminating the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Exhausted, you intend to fulfill your commitment. “I think I play on Wednesday, so I have two days off, which are more than enough. We’ll see how I feel then, “he says.

A second round match awaits him at the Godó against the French Benoit paire or a player from the previous one. In eighths, presumably Albert ramos or Adrian Mannarino. Reunion in the quarters with Roberto Bautista and in ‘semis’ against Stefano Tsitsipas. And, if he reached the final, maybe Rafa Nadal waiting for the rematch.