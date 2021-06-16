“I thought that in MLS I could play with a cigarette in my mouth”

06/16/2021 at 10:16 AM CEST

Gonzalo Higuaín is living a new life at David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Away from the European playing fields, the Argentine finalizes his last seasons in soccer in a minor league like MLS. He believed that he would score and be differential almost without having to break a sweat, but the American league is not as Higuaín thought.

“In Europe I could not find serenity outside of football, Buffon told me that when I no longer felt the fire inside it would be the time to change. I thought I would come here and play with a cigarette in my mouth and instead it is difficult.” MLS it’s a tough league. I learned that it is similar to Italian soccer “, indicated in ‘Bobo TV’.

In addition, the Argentine also had time to talk about his football relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, two of his best allies on the attack front during his professional career.

“I was lucky to play with both of them. They are at such a high level that you have to adapt to them to serve them. With Messi and Ronaldo at your side you have at least 3 or 4 goal situations per game if you are smart and understand them. it was a privilege for me, “he assured.