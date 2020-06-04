© Provided by Infobae

Ivana Icardi (Instagram: @IvannaIcardi)

It seemed that their family conflicts had to do with frivolous issues, more linked to money than anything else. But no. In an interview given to the Spanish magazine Lecturas, Ivana Icardi opened his heart to tell the difficult situation he lived with his dad, Juan Carlos Icardi, for trying to defend his mother, Analia Rivero, of their mistreatment.

After leaving the Salvadoran island in which she participated in the reality show Survivientes, the sister of Mauro Icardi surprised everyone by recounting his drama. “My little brother (Guido Icardi) and I suffered the damages of my parents’ separation in 2011. I have always been at war with him for protecting my mother”Ivana said in the note. And he assured that “many times” he had thought about killing his father, whom they finally ended up denouncing.

© Provided by Infobae

Ivana with her mother (Photo: Instagram)

Currently, Ivana is based in the Canary Islands, like her mother and her current husband, Emiliano HernandezInstead, after their divorce, the young woman’s father returned to his native Rosario, where he works in a butcher shop and lives with his youngest son, who works as a tattoo artist. As it became known, the man would have had a cordial relationship with Mauro for not long. But the player today is estranged from his sister and his mother, due to the conflicts of the young man with his wife, Wanda Nara.

When asked about Ivana’s recent statements, the wife of the Paris Saint-Germain player stated through her lawyer, Ana Rosenfeld, who in Fantino in the afternoon, in America, read the message that Wanda sent him from Italy and said: “It is absolutely false, Mauro’s father is a saint and she invents anything to get the press“

© Provided by Infobae

Ivana with her brother Mauro

It should be remembered that Mauro also has three brothers from his father’s first marriage, Juan Jesus, Aldana and Frank. And two other twins, Alessandro and Martina, the result of her mother’s relationship with her current husband. But none of them has manifested itself in the media.

Just twenty days ago, drenched in tears, Ivana had confessed that she was willing to do everything possible to reconcile with her relatives. “I had to live with the guilt of trying to unite my family, my mother with my brother, and in the end how I fought with my brother I put my mom in the middle. And I think he doesn’t deserve it. I always did it with the best intention ”, he had said at the time.

And then he added: “Forgiveness is something I want to practice more in my life. I would love to be able to forgive my father. I have tried thousands of times for all the things we have been through and it has let me down. I would love to have the strength to forgive him when he leaves here, and to be able to be a person free of that burden that does me no good. ”

© Provided by Infobae

Ivana and her sister-in-law, Wanda

At that time, Ivana had even stated her intention to reconcile with Wanda. “With this ego of wanting to always be right, I may have had a lot of trouble with her and maybe it is the moment in which the love for my brother wins the desire to be fighting constantly. And forgive her for the things that have happened, ”he had said.

And he had slipped the possibility that, as soon as his participation in the reality ended, the long-awaited encounter with Mauro and his sister-in-law could be generated. “Maybe when I get out of here it’s time to make a call, reconcile and be together. Life is one and you never know what can happen ”, he had said. But we will have to see if this will materialize in the next few days, or not.

I KEEP READING

Ivana Icardi’s heartbroken cry when she confesses that she wants to reconcile with her brother, Mauro, and her sister-in-law, Wanda Nara

Wanda Nara euphorically celebrated Mauro Icardi’s millionaire contract with PSG: “Let’s go for everything”

Wanda Nara managed to seize Maxi López: she had to pay 100 euros for each day of non-compliance with her children