“I thought it would take 4 races to be 100% but it will be more”

05/27/2021 at 11:58 AM CEST

The American magazine Racer collects some interesting statements by Fernando Alonso in which the Asturian driver, two-time world champion in 2005 and 2006, admits that his return to Formula 1 is costing him more than he thought. “”I thought that in three or four races I would be 100% and now I think it will take me eight or nine“warns Alonso, who in Monaco suffered a severe blow to his morale after qualifying in 17th position and finishing 13th, out of the points.

“Now I enjoy things that used to be the worst part of the weekend. I honestly think the joy and excitement is probably greater than I expected. I enjoy the preparation, the meetings about the car set-up and each back out there. Not only the time on the track, but also off the track I enjoy more than in the past and I’m surprised because you can’t plan how you are going to feel when you come back, “he begins explained. Alonso.

However, Ferdinand acknowledges that he did not expect it to cost him so much to squeeze 100% of the car. “Then in relation to the piloting and the results, perhaps I found it a little more difficult than I had anticipated. Not that I took it for granted that the results would come automatically. I knew it needed preparation, hours in the simulator and the Bahrain and Abu Dhabi test, I expected that, but I still suffer to make the most of the car’s potential“.

The 39-year-old Asturian insists that he has not returned to Formula 1 to prove anything, but because he saw that it was the best opportunity to continue driving as he likes: “It’s not about proving anything. I was already quite satisfied with my Formula 1 career, but I really enjoy racing. I discovered that passion when I was out of Formula 1, I surprised myself a little about how I needed to have a steering wheel in my hands. Even after two free weekends at home, I was preparing a go-kart race or something because I needed to drive, “he said.

“So when I finished my participation in the Dakar, I had the possibility to return to Formula 1. I studied other categories, but I think that Formula 1 was the only one healthy enough after the pandemic, that it can ensure a competitive championship and races and weekends with some normality, so that was the motivation after my return: the love for racing and for Formula 1 “, he concludes Alonso.