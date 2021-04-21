“I thought I was ready to fight”

By Edwin Pérez – Former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren retired from MMA competition after racking up two consecutive losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. Ben announced his retirement from competition in November 2019, a decision that was partly due to his undergoing hip replacement surgery.

But to the surprise of many, Askren announced that he was returning to the sport to make his boxing debut, before the YouTuber Jake Paul. Paul vs. Askren took place on April 17, a fight that ended with Paul winning via TKO in the first round. Paul won so easily that many believe that fight was actually arranged to make the YouTuber look good.

Askren recently delivered an interview for ESPN, where they asked him directly if he let Jake Paul win. Askren denies the fight was rigged: