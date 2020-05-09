I thought I knew him until I made him a father. | Special series “This is us”

How is the man in your life? You could think of several physical qualities, but today I am writing this letter to tell you about the true test of love, it is not the first time, nor is it a fight. In my case, I thought I knew him until I made him a father… then I will really fall in love.

Yes, there are couples who are happy without children and I respect it, but in my case, Seeing the man of my life become a father showed me the true magic of love. And it is that as a couple we sometimes think of ourselves, what we want the other to do for others, but with children we cannot be like this and we just give it all for them.

There is no greater proof than being a fatherBecause it is a commitment for life and yes, at first it is scary, but later a strange force takes hold of you and you protect that treasure with life. In the case of a man, being a father is final, so many fleeThey cannot cope with fear and responsibility, but those who remain become heroes.

A true father, whether biological or heart, she is able to take care of her children all night as long as mom can sleep, she works long hours so that nothing is missing at home, she puts on the mask of anger when she wants to teach a lesson even though she feels like hugging her son inside .

A real father confirms the reasons why you chose him to share life or even makes you walk away of that man because neither you nor your children deserve to be with someone who is not up to it, even shows you how far you would go for what you love the most.

As well as a son makes you draw strength from where you least imagine it, the real father is not far behindIt is not because others tell him to be so, but that his desire for protection, to teach, to love, to feel proud for what he has brought into the world with that love he feels for you.

And those who leave?

There is no way to remove the harder blindfold than to see a father who neglects his childrenBecause when a man fails in that sense, we feel that we can never forgive them and seeing our children cry makes us even stronger, more determined and we fight with everything we have and more to see them as they really are.

I have met many women who upon divorce say that it seems that their ex was transformed into someone else, but in reality, it was when they finally showed what they really felt about them and about life, you probably know stories like that.

In these lines I invite you to recognize the team you have formed with the couple you chose, to thank his attentions and see him as he really is, to think about whether you like that to be your life forever or not. I live in love and every day I thank God for the father I chose for my children.

