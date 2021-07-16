“I thought I could win”

07/15/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Enric Mas He assured that he believed he had options for stage victory when he attacked with less than a kilometer to go to Luz Ardiden’s goal, but acknowledged that those who came from behind were stronger.

“I believed in victory when I attacked and the director told me that I was leaving because the others started to look at each other, but it didn’t last long (…) I tried, I thought they would look at each other, but as soon as I lowered a pinion have come for me “, acknowledged the Movistar cyclist.

More, who the day before at the Col du Portet left time with the favorites and abandoned options to get on the podium, was satisfied with his performance today, when he was fourth behind the three strongest on the Tour. “I think this is my place. I have failed two days, I have had two bad days and they have been the most important,” said the Mallorcan runner.

Sixth overall, in the absence of the time trial next Saturday, More He assured that he is not satisfied with his performance: “I came to look for the podium, I am sixth, I am not satisfied. Now we have to finish, there are hard days left, and prepare the Vuelta as best as possible.”

More he considered “normal” the superiority of the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar and that he tried to win the stage despite the fact that he has almost assured the yellow jersey in Paris. “He does it for the team, which does a very good job and he wants to give that reward. The more stages he can win, the better for him and for the team,” said the cyclist in reference to the distribution of the economic prizes among the components. of the team.