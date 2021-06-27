I think with half a lap more I could overtake Bottas

Sergio Pérez finished in the fourth position of the Styrian Grand Prix of Formula 1 2021 after a strategy of two pit stops, a decision that allowed him to cut his difference against Valtteri Bottas to 0.5 seconds in the fight for the last position of the podium.

Pérez the competition began with the soft tire and on lap 10 he completed the overtaking on the McLaren from Lando Norris to take third position. Checo was the first of the group of Mercedes and Red Bull to go to the pit area.

His arrest was 4.8 seconds as a result of a delay in the placement of the left rear tire. When Checo returned to the track and Bottas completed his stoppage he dropped to fourth place, behind the Finn.

When the Red Bull man got a considerable distance over Norris, the team decided to put him into a second pit stop to close the competition by putting on medium rubber in order to set the fastest lap of the race.

Pérez returned to the circuit 20 seconds behind against Bottas and reduced it to 0.5 seconds by the time he reached the end.

For the Mexican, the first part of the race was critical and he considers that he did not gain a sufficient advantage over Mercedes as a result of greater wear on the soft tire.

“It was not the race we expected,” Perez said in the Styrian GP media area. “I wasted a bit of time with Norris, but I got through it and then it was going pretty well.”

“It was a shame to have lost the position with Bottas; the soft compound worked worse than expected and that hurt us a lot; At the end of the first stint it was difficult for me, I lost a lot of time, then we had a bad save and gave the position to Bottas. The team tried everything but it wasn’t enough ”.

The Mexican stressed that the pace established with the medium tires at the end of the race was good, but considered that it would have needed a little more time in the competition to take the last place on the podium.

Also read:

“In the end we tried everything to win the position to Valtteri and we were half a lap, but that’s how racing is.

“He was attacking as much as he could, pushing hard, in the end we couldn’t get it, which is what matters,” he concluded.

GALLERY: Sergio Pérez at the 2021 F1 Styrian GP

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, exits the garage

1/15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

2/15

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

3/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

4/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, exits the garage

5/15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

6/15

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

7/15

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

8/15

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Start Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and the rest of the peloton

9/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

10/15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

11/15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, is hailed at the finish line by his team for taking fourth place

12/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B pit stop

13/15

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

14/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

15/15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images