Kevin Durant is currently contesting the Olympics with the United States, a context that however does not prevent him from being questioned about his future and that of his Big Three teammates in Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving and James Harden. All three have a contract next year, but for the next year (2022-23) the continuity of the three depends on a player option …

Luckily for the Nets, that uncertainty could disappear this summer, as all three are eligible to sign a contract extension this summer. To be exact, Durant could go to $ 198 million in four years, Harden could add three years and $ 161 million, and Irving could sign four years and $ 182 million. This is precisely what Durant speaks about, who believes that each one will do the best for their respective careers.

“You like being in this environment, that’s for starters. You enjoy playing, and that is the most important thing. I think we enjoy playing together. But that’s personal, and every guy is different. I’m sure that when the time is right, we will all make the right decision for each of us, “he tells the New York Post.

(Photograph by Gregory Shamus / .)