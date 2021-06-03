“I think we can help in many ways”

06/03/2021 at 4:32 PM CEST

EFE

Jordi Cruyff, new member of the Barça football areaHe assured after signing his contract with the Catalan club that he thinks that in his new role as advisor he can “help in many facets”. “In my last years I have been stepping on many different places, many different continents, many different experiences. Bench, office … And my intention is to come here to help, to collaborate with those that already exist,” explained Johan Cruyff’s son to the club’s media.

At Barça, Cruyff will act as advisor in the football area as of August 1 and will thus report to the technical secretary Ramon Planes and Mateu alemany, the football director since Joan Laporta he won the presidential elections. “It has been 25 years since I left. It is a very long journey. Coming here feels a bit like coming home. I think that also the feeling of knowing the house well will help me a lot in my day to day, at work, and motivation is enormous, because it is a very special club for me and my family, “he said.

Jordi Cruyff spoke of the “clear bond” of his father and his family with Barça, but he vindicated his Barça past and his abilities to occupy the new position that has been assigned to him and for which he has resigned from the bench of the Shenzen FC Chinese. “I would like to be Johan Cruyff, but I think that everyone already understands that he was an immortal man. But I also think that we can help in many facets, because when you have been to many different continents, with different difficulties and follies that you find yourself It helps you to be much more prepared, “he said.

Cruyff had words of gratitude for Shenzen for having allowed him to sign for Barça de Laporta, great friend and disciple of his father, despite the fact that he was related during the electoral campaign to another candidate for the presidency, Víctor Font. “Barça was the only club in the world that if he called me he would make me take the plane back,” he concluded.