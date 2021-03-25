03/25/2021 at 20:14 CET

Alberto Teruel

Roman Abramovich’s pulse doesn’t shake when drastic decisions have to be made. Last January, Thomas Tuchel became the 15th coach hired by the Russian tycoon. The German replaced Frank Lampard who, despite his status as a blue legend, was fired after a year and a half on the club’s benches. The owner of Chelsea has had to pay 7 million euros as compensation.

Since Roman arrived in London in 2003, this has been his modus operandi. As soon as the results deteriorate, the technician leaves the position. Claudio Ranieri (2003-2004), José Mourinho (2004-2007, then 2013-2015), Avram Grant (2007-2008), Luiz Felipe Scolari (2008-2009), Carlo Ancelotti (2009-2011), André Villas-Boas (2011-2012), Roberto Di Matteo (2012), Antonio Conte (2016-2018) and Frank Lampard (2019-January 2021) have been dispatched by the owner blue without any kind of consideration, compensation included. In total, these dismissals have cost 110 million euros, with Mourinho’s (30.5 million in his two dismissals) being the most expensive.

Asked about his drastic policy towards coaches in Forbes magazine, the Chelsea owner has not hesitated to justify himself. “I think the trophies speak for themselves and show what we have been able to achieve. My goal is to keep winning trophies and build for the future. Chelsea has a very rich history and I feel very fortunate to be part of it. The club was there before me and will be there after me, but my job is to make sure we are as successful today as possible, as well as to build for the future. ”The 16 trophies harvested since his arrival, Champions League included, seem to give him the reason.

This aggressive layoff policy is backed by Abramovich’s budget, so it is perfectly manageable. “I think we are pragmatic in our elections. We make the right changes at the right time to ensure we can achieve our long-term ambitions. Those who join us understand these goals. “