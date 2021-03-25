“I think the PP is no longer a corrupt party”

Toni Cantó, in Valencia, on September 12, 2020. (Photo: LightRocket via Getty)

The former Citizen (Cs) Toni Cantó, recently signed by Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso to appear on his list in the Madrid elections, has assured that “the PP is no longer a corrupt party” in an interview in La Sexta.

“I think that the PP is no longer a corrupt party. I believe it and everyone believes it. What the PP does is what I wanted my party to do, which is to join forces in the center-right ”, assured the orange exporter in the Valencian Parliament who, however, is not assured of being able to appear on the list since he is registered in the Community of Madrid, according to Cadena SER.

That aspect does not worry him, as he has assured: “If I am not on the list, it does not worry me either,” he added. Cantó has praised Ayuso and has said that the popular is a better candidate than his former party partner Edmundo Bal, head of the orange list replacing Ignacio Aguado.

Cantó has recognized that the first contact he had with someone from the PP to make the leap was with the popular secretary general, Teodoro García Egea. And that this Wednesday it was the president’s chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, who called him to finalize the transfer to the PP list.

The former Cs deputy left the party on March 15 and said he was leaving politics

The former Cs deputy left the party on March 15 after the Executive meeting in which Inés Arrimadas, the party leader, made some changes, such as stripping two of his strong men of their functions: Carlos Cuadrado and José María Mirror. Both were pointed out by various leaders as the culprits of the orange hit in the Catalan elections on February 14.

The problem is that that same day Cantó announced that he was leaving politics

