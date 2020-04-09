Nikola Mirotic has surprised everyone by answering a survey where he wondered when the competitions should come back. Barcelona basketball player He replied that he believes they will be canceled.

“When should the competition return?”, asked Mundo Deportivo in a survey launched through Twitter. The Catalan media gave several options, ranging from May to August for their followers to vote.

Among the responses to the publication, that of Nikola Mirotic, who responded with a brief, but forceful, “I think it will be canceled.” The ACB continues to think about resuming the competition, although they do not have established dates pending the progress that will be made in the fight against the coronavirus.

Mirotic responds to the Mundo Deportivo survey.