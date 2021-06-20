. Torrey Pines (USA)

The Biscayan golfer Jon rahm the third day of the US Open, which takes place this weekend in Torrey pineson the outskirts of San Diego, California, with two under par, just three shots behind the leading trio of Canadian Makenzie Hughes (-5), American Russell Henley and South African Louis Oosthuizen.

“Few times do you think that a day is acceptable doing over par. It was a little different than yesterday, I felt more comfortable and I played quite differently, but I couldn’t get the putts that saved my lap yesterday, ”Rahm told ..

“I hope tomorrow I can play just as well from tee to green and start a little better than I started today,” said the world number three, who did not score a birdie until holes 10 and 18, and stumbled on a double bogey on the 14.

I have played very good golf these three days and hopefully it can give me options. Let’s see if when I get to the last holes I can enjoy and finish up there

“It’s easy to think about how basic it is to have doubled, but if you start to analyze each shot. Bogeys are always acceptable and doubles cost a bit more. I think three strokes behind the leader is not much. The last time I went out like this on this field, I ended up winning, ”he told Rahm, who won his first PGA Tour tournament in 2017 on this same Torrey Pines tour.

“I’m happy and I’m comfortable with the field and with the swing and I think the best is yet to come. I have played very good golf these three days, and hopefully it can give me options. Let’s see if when I get to the last holes I can enjoy it and finish up there, ”said Jon Rahm cheerfully.

The other two Spaniards who are still in competition in this 121st edition of the US Open, the Castellón Sergio garcia, winner of the 2017 Masters, and the Gran Canaria Rafa cabrera, they have finished +5 and at the bottom of the leaderboard.

“I think the difficulty this morning is that the flags have been further back on the greens and it is always difficult to get the ball closer. I think the result does not reflect how I played. I have failed a little, but it has punished me. It’s not that three bogeys are too much, but not having a birdie weighs down at the end ”, Cabrera Bello told ., who has not been able to knock off the field.