“I think that Valentino Rossi at the end of the year will not continue”, doubts grow about Il Dottore

The start of the season in Il Dottore’s Moto GP is so disconcerting Valentino rossi who are already speculating with a possible end to the career of the hexacampeón. He has not been able to score points and not even close to being in the top 10 in the four great prizes that have been raced in 2021.

One of the great skeptics of Rossi’s continuity in Moto GP is the Spanish Sito Pons, director of the Pons Racing team.

“I am truly a huge fan of Valentino Rossi and I hold him in high esteem, because I think he is a great person. If you ask me about him, I can give you my theory. When a pilot is in his situation it is very difficult. To run on a motorcycle you cannot have any doubt, you cannot doubt whether or not you should run. And when a rider is in Valentino’s situation, everyone talks to him continuously about whether he is going to continue, if he is going to stop … messages start to enter his head that make you lose sight of the true objective, “he declared on a motorcycle .Item.

#MotoGPxESPN Hi Ok! All good? The Legend and its ritual! ❤️🤍💚 @ ValeYellow46 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/nuLEFSKIJK – ESPN MotoGP (@MotoGP_ESPN) May 2, 2021

Rossi, 42, is considering leaving his career at the end of the season, but has yet to reach a final decision. Meanwhile, he’s a Petronas Yamaha rider looking for some new adventures before it’s all over.

“When you have doubts, you lack speed, that happened to me when I decided to retire, I was in the same situation, I continue or I don’t. And I realized that when you begin to ask yourself that question, you are already out. I honestly think that Valentino will not continue at the end of the year, ”added Pons, two-time 250cc champion.

Also read: Checo Pérez explained the bodily ailments he dealt with in Spain